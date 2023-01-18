ANU vs SRV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 4

The fourth game of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Anna University (ANU) squaring off against Sri RKM Vivekananda (SRV) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Wednesday (January 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ANU vs SRV Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Vivekananda have many in-form players, while Anna University have a young squad of promising players.

Anna University will look to win the match, but Vivekananda are expected to prevail.

ANU vs SRV Match Details

The fourth game of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 18 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ANU vs SRV, Match 4

Date and Time: January 18, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score here. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Presidency College and MCC Tambaram saw198 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

ANU vs SRV Form Guide

ANU - Will be playing their first game

SRV - Will be playing their first game

ANU vs SRV Probable Playing XIs

ANU

No injury update

Venu Arvind (wk), B Jevanand, Saravana Balaji SA, S Pugazhendi, Venu Aravind, V Trinish Godwin, Mukil PP, K Salman, S Madhi Arasu, V Gokul Ganesh, T Vidyuth

SRV

No injury update

M Vishal (wk), V-Tharun Kumar, Muhammed AdnanKhan, AB Dhiyash, Nidhish Rajagopal, P Vidyuth, Vimal Khumar, S Sanjay, M Silambarasan, Shashantha Rajagopal, Vijay Priyadarsan

ANU vs SRV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Arvind

Arvind is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Vishal is another good pick.

Batters

S Balaji

V Kumar and Balaji are the two best batter picks. B Jevanand played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Rajagopal

P Vidyuth and Rajagopal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Trinish is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Silambarasan

The top bowler picks are Silambarasan and S Rajagopal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Rajagopal is another good pick.

ANU vs SRV match captain and vice-captain choices

N Rajagopal

Rajagopal bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

S Balaji

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Balaji the captain or vice-captain, as he batsin the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for ANU vs SRV, Match 4

S Balaji

M Silambarasan

N Rajagopal

V Kumar

P Vidyuth

Anna University vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Anna University vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Vishal, V Arvind

Batters: V Kumar, B Jevanand, S Balaji

All-rounders: P Vidyuth, N Rajagopal, V Trinish

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, S Kumar, S Rajagopal

Anna University vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Arvind

Batters: V Kumar, B Jevanand, S Balaji, M Adnan

All-rounders: P Vidyuth, N Rajagopal

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, S Kumar, S Rajagopal, T Bharanitharan

Poll : 0 votes