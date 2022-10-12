AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Arunachal Pradesh (AP) will lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir (JAM) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday, October 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AP vs JAM 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir started their campaigns with a loss. While AP were outplayed by Kerala, JAM were edged out by Meghalaya in a thrilling encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir have a good blend of youth and experience and will start as the favorites. However, Arunachal Pradesh also have a decent bowling attack in place and cannot be taken lightly in this format. Both teams will be keen to register their first win, making for an entertaining game in Chandigarh.

AP vs JAM Match Details

The second round of fixtures in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will have Jammu and Kashmir taking on Arunachal Pradesh on October 12 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AP vs JAM, SMAT 2022, Elite Group C

Date and Time: 12th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

AP vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Arunachal Pradesh injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Arunachal Pradesh probable playing 11

Techi Doria, Techi Neri, Meet Desai, Akhilesh Sahani, Rohan Sharma, Nabam Tempol, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Chetan Anand, Suraj Tayam (c), Tanmay Gupta and Myendung Singpho.

Jammu and Kashmir injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Jammu and Kashmir probable playing 11

Shubham Khajuria, Jatin Wadhwan, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir (c), Parvez Rasool, Mujtaba Yousuf, Fazil Rashid (wk), Umran Malik and Henan Nazir.

AP vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kamsha Yangfo (3 off 6 vs Kerala in the previous match)

Kamsha Yangfo did not have the best of outings against Kerala, scoring only three runs down the order. However, he has shown promise over the last year or so and with Jammu and Kashmir keeper Rashid also batting down the order, Yangfo is one to watch out for in this game

Top Batter Pick

Techi Doria (18 off 17 vs Kerala in the previous match)

Techi Doria was AP's best batter against Kerala, scoring 18 runs at the top of the order. He is a decent player of pace and has a knack for batting for long periods. While JAM opener Wadhwan is a decent option too, Doria could be a good addition to your AP vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Samad (22 off 12 vs Meghalaya in the previous match)

Abdul Samad is bound to be a popular pick in AP vs JAM Dream11 prediction teams and for good reason. He has a stellar record in T20s, striking at over 130. He is expected to bat in the top order and given his big-hitting abilities, Samad is a top pick for your team.

Top Bowler Pick

Umran Malik (2-0-16-1 vs Meghalaya in the previous match)

Another must-have in your AP vs JAM Dream11 prediction team, Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the world. He had a good start to his SMAT campaign, picking up one wicket in his two overs against Meghalaya. With Malik's pace likely to cause problems, he should take a wicket or two in this game as well.

AP vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad is expected to bat in the top order and is a brilliant player of both pace and spin. He has played over 20 IPL matches and also had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 22 runs off just 12 balls. Given his form and ability, Samad is a fine captaincy choice for your AP vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Umran Malik

Umran Malik, like Abdul Samad, had a good outing in the previous game with figures of 2-0-16-1. His raw pace and ability to hit the deck hard are valuable assets to JAM's bowling attack. With AP struggling against Basil Thampi in their opening fixture, Malik should be a good pick as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Umran Malik 2-0-16-1 in the previous match Mujtaba Yousuf 2-0-21-1 in the previous match Abdul Samad 22(12) in the previous match Jatin Wadhwan 26(22) in the previous match Techi Doria 18(17) in the previous match

AP vs JAM match expert tips

JAM's strengths lie in their pace bowling attack, with Umran Malik and Yudhvir Charark leading the way. AP don't have a strong batting unit, scoring only 53 runs in 11 overs against Kerala. With Jammu and Kashmir expected to dominate proceedings, the duo of Malik and Yudhvir should be fine selections in your AP vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Yangfo

Batters: J Wadhwan, A Samad (vc), T Doria, C Anand

Allrounders: P Rasool, R Sharma

Bowlers: M Yousuf, Y Singh, U Malik (vc), N Tempol

AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AP vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Yangfo

Batters: S Khajuria (c), A Samad, T Doria, C Anand

All-rounders: P Rasool, T Neri

Bowlers: M Yousuf, Y Singh, U Malik (vc), T Gupta

