AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20, Match 11

Arunachal Pradesh Women (AP-W) will be up against Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) in the 11th match of the Senior Women’s T20 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

This will be the first match of the campaign for Arunachal Pradesh Women who will look to begin on a strong note. Madhya Pradesh Women have won a game already. They defeated Bihar Women by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament. Their bowling unit restricted the opposition to a score of 91/8, which was chased down easily.

AP-W vs MP-W Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of Senior Women’s T20 will be played on October 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No Telecast

AP-W vs MP-W Pitch Report

The track at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting pitch that will favour the hard-hitters. The track is well suited to pace-bowling as well who might expect some movement on offer, especially early on. Scores of 150+ are easily achievable.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 135

Average second innings score: 79

AP-W vs MP-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Arunachal Pradesh Women: NA

Madhya Pradesh Women: L

AP-W vs MP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Arunachal Pradesh Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Probable Playing 11

Nabam Martha, Ila Khan, Jumngam Basar, Tarh Adam, Sai Bhoyar, Abhi Nabam Tadik, Memu Tayem, Bengia Ritu, Sarpik Lligu, Mai Mekh, Nabam Yapu

Madhya Pradesh Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Madhya Pradesh Women Probable Playing 11

Sanjana Awase, Deepika Shakya, Neha Badwaik, Tamanna Nigam, Reena Yadav, Soumya Tiwari, Diksha Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Soni, Aparna Shrivastava, Vaishnavi Sharma

AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Martha

N Martha is the wicket-keeper of Arunachal Pradesh and she could be an interesting selection for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top Batter pick

N Badwalk (1 match, 1 run, Strike Rate: 20.00)

N Badwalk failed to make a big impression in the last match as she got out after scoring just one run in five deliveries.

Top All-rounder pick

B Ritu

B Ritu is a dynamic all-rounder who will be looking to provide relief to her side with both the bat as well as the ball in hand.

Top Bowler pick

P Soni (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 1.75)

P Soni was outrageously good with the ball in the first match. She scalped three wickets with a wonderful economy rate of 1.75 as the opposition batters struggled to negotiate with her.

AP-W vs MP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

A Sharma looked in great touch in the opening fixture and is a crucial player for her side. She scored 32 runs in 47 deliveries and also picked up a wicket. She could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Soni

P Soni had a wonderful time with the ball against Bihar Women and she will be looking to repeat those efforts. It was thanks to her spell that the opposition was dismissed for a paltry score.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats P Soni 3 wickets A Sharma 32 runs and 1 wicket T Nigam 26 runs N Badwalk 1 run

AP-W vs MP-W match expert tips

T Nigam can be a good differential pick in your AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Firdous, N Martha

Batter: T Nigam, N Badwalk, A Patidar

All-rounder: A Sharma, B Ritu

Bowler: P Soni, M Mekh, N Yapu, S Lligu

AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

AP-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Firdous, N Martha

Batter: T Nigam, N Badwalk, A Patidar, J Basar

All-rounder: A Sharma, B Ritu

Bowler: P Soni, N Yapu, S Lligu

