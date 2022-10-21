AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League Match

Arunachal Pradesh Women (AP-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in a Group B fixture of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction.

Arunachal Pradesh Women are yet to win a game in the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost five, while one of their games ended in a no result. Railways Women, on the other hand, are at the top of the standings with five wins and one no result.

AP-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Arunachal Pradesh Women and Railways Women will be played on October 22 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AP-W vs RAI-W, Group B, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23

Date & Time: October 22nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

AP-W vs RAI-W Pitch Report

A few games at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati have been washed out. Historically, it has been a low-scoring venue, with the track favoring the bowlers. Spinners might dominate proceedings here.

AP-W vs RAI-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Arunachal Pradesh Women: L, L, L, L, NR

Railways Women: W, W, W, W, NR

AP-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Arunachal Pradesh Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Probable Playing XI: Nabam Yapu (c), Mai Mekh, Ila Khan (wk), Abhi, Sai Rajesh Bhoyar, Nabam Para, Itika Tyagi, T Mecha, S Ligu, Adam, Nabam Martha.

Railways Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Railways Women Probable Playing XI: Poonam Yadav (c), Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, K Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja P Kanwer, Preeti R Bose, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Meghna Singh, S R Mane.

Today’s AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nuzhat Parween (3 innings, 70 runs)

Nuzhat Parween is usually excellent behind the stumps and has made vital contributions with the bat as well, scoring 70 runs in three outings.

Top Batter Pick

Mona Meshram (5 innings, 121 runs)

Mona Meshram has been in decent touch with the bat, having accumulated 121 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 88.32.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sneh Rana (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Sneh Rana has bowled superbly in the recent past, performing very well for India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, taking seven wickets in six games. She has returned with four scalps from two fixtures in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

Top Bowler Pick

Nabam Yapu

Nabam Yapu might be a key player for Arunachal Pradesh Women as she can take wickets on a consistent basis and can also chip in with the bat.

AP-W vs RAI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Meghana (2 matches, 38 runs)

S Meghana was in good form in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, amassing 114 runs in four innings. She played an unbeaten 38-run knock in the last game.

K Anjali Sarvani (6 matches, 9 wickets)

K Anjali Sarvani is the leading wicket-taker for Railways Women this season, having taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.36.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats K Anjali Sarvani 9 wickets in 6 matches S Meghana 38 runs in 2 matches Sneh Rana 4 wickets in 2 matches Mona Meshram 121 runs in 5 innings Nuzhat Parween 70 runs in 3 innings

AP-W vs RAI-W match expert tips

Railways Women are one of the best teams in on the women’s domestic circuit in India. Quite a few stars from the Indian Women’s team are a part of the Railways Women’s side. So, selecting seven players from them could be the way to move forward in the AP-W vs RAI-W game.

AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween, Ila Khan

Batters: Mona Meshram, S Meghana (c), D Hemalatha, Sai Rajesh Bhoyar

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, K Anjali Sarvani (vc)

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Nabam Yapu, S Ligu

AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AP-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batters: S Meghana, S R Mane, Abhi Nadam Talik, Sai Rajesh Bhoyar

All-rounders: Tanuja P Kanwer (vc), Sneh Rana (c), K Anjali Sarvani

Bowlers: Meghna Singh, Nabam Yapu, S Ligu

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes