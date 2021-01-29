ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 29th, 2021

Match 16 of the Odisha Women’s Cricket League will see table-toppers Odisha Purple go head-to-head with fourth-placed Odisha Green in the quest to strengthen their position on the table.

Odisha Purple are level on points with Odisha Red but have a game in hand. They have tasted defeat only once in the five games they've played so far. Monalisa Rout is Odisha Purple's star batter, and has lead from the front in almost every game.

Odisha Green, on the other hand, have just two wins to their name from six games. Another loss for the Green will see them crash out of the league.

Despite all the odds, Pragyan Mohanty has remained a top-performer with the bat for Odisha Green. Rameswari Naik has been a standout performer with the ball for the team, and will be crucial to their hopes of a win.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple

Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera (c), Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy, Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple

Sarita Mehera (c), Rani Tudu, Monalisa Raut (wk), Subhra N Swain, D Janaki Reddy, G M Alakananda, Roshni Bagarty, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Puja Rani Das.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green

Date: January 29, 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

As the season has progressed, the strip at KIIT Stadium is turning out to be a bowling heaven. The bowlers have the upper hand over the batter at this venue.

Any score above 110 should prove sufficient at KIIT Stadium. The average first innings score at the venue has been around 100 in the last five games.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Monalisa Rout, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Alipsa Biswal, Sushree Anita Singh, Madhusmita Behera, Rasnara Parwin, Rameswari Naik, Subhasmita Acharya, D Janaki Reddy.

Captain: Sarita Mehera Vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Monalisa Rout, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Alipsa Biswal, Sorojini Giri, Madhusmita Behera, G M Alakananda, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, D Janaki Reddy.

Captain: G M Alakananda Vice-captain:D Janaki Reddy