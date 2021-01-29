APFC v TAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Match – Jan 30th, 2021

The Nepal One Day Cup has reached the business end with Armed Police Force Club taking on Tribhuwan Army Club in the summit clash. Both the teams defeated their opponents in the semifinals in a comprehensive manner to reach the final.

Tribhuwan Army Club rode on the efforts of Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, and Bikram Sob to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Jitendra Mukhiya derailed the opposition batting line-up with his four-wicket haul, and helped his team clinch a spot in the final.

Army Police Force Club are the only team in the tournament to win all the games. They came away unscathed in the group stage. The team was able to bundle out its opposition for 173 in the semifinals to register a 30-run victory. Bhuvan Karki stood out with a four-wicket haul.

Squads to choose from

Armed Police Force Club

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Tribhuwan Army Club

Raju Rijal, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar, Hari Chauhan, Binod Bhandari, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Lokesh Bam, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Jitendra Mukhiya, Rohit Paudel, Bikram Sob, Akash Chand, Harikrishna Jha.

Predicted Playing XI

Armed Police Force Club

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Tribhuwan Army Club

Raju Rijal, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar, Hari Chauhan, Binod Bhandari, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Lokesh Bam, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Match Details

Match: Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Final

Date: 30th January 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuwan University International Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

One can expect a fine contest between the bat and the ball at this venue. The average first innings score is around 220-240. If the side batting first manages to get past 250, then the bowlers will have an easy task.

Nepal One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

APFC v TAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subash Khakurel, Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bhim Sharki, Sharad Vesawkar, Basant Regmi, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Bhuvan Karki.

Captain: Bhuvan Karki Vice-captain: Sharad Vesawkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subash Khakurel, Binod Bhandari, Shankar Rana, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Anil Mandal, Sharad Vesawkar, Basant Regmi, Kamal Singh Airee, Bhuvan Karki, Sushan Bhari

Captain: Sundeep Jora Vice-captain: Binod Bhandari