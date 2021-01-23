APFC vs KNP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Prime Minister Cup 2021 Match – January 23rd, 2021

Armed Police Force Club will take on Karnali Province in the 15th match of the Prime Minister Cup 2021.

Karnali Province have had a mixed ride in the campaign so far. They began the tournament with a loss but then opened their account in the competition. However, they couldn’t sustain the winning run and lost to Province Number 1 in the last match.

Armed Police Force have been excellent in the tournament so far and have had a smooth start. They registered a huge win over Province Number 1 and then beat Gandaki Province comfortably in the next game. They are the favourites to win this match.

Squads to choose from

Armed Police Force Club

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Karnali Province

Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi, Abhishek Bam Thakuri, TP Giri, Rupak Dahal.

Predicted Playing 11

Armed Police Force Club

Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Karnali Province

Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi.

Match Details

Match: Armed Police Force Club vs Karnali Province, Match 15

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Kirtipur can be described as bowling friendly. Batsmen will still find it easier in the first innings, but the pitch favours bowlers much more in the second innings. Both the sides would want to bat first.

APFC vs KNP Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

APFC vs KNP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Rawal, Asif Sheikh, Himanshu Shahi, Sundeep Jora, Sumit Maharjan, Diwan Pun, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Anuj Chanara, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee

Captain: RJ Shahi, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Adhikari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bipin Rawal, Asif Sheikh, Himanshu Shahi, Pradeep Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Diwan Pun, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Anuj Chanara, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mohato

Captain: Pradeep Airee, Vice-Captain: Diwan Pun