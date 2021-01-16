APFC vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Match – Jan 16th, 2021

Match 2 of the Nepal PM Cup will see Armed Police Force Club take on Province Number 1 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Both teams are drawn into Group A of the league and play their first game of the 2021 season on Saturday. Armed Police Force Club go into this fixture as favourites after having international stars like Basant Regmi, Pradeep Airee and Sharad Vesawkar in their ranks.

Province Number 1, on the other hand, don't have several quality players in their ranks, which makes them a weaker side in this clash.

Squads to choose from

Armed Police Force Club

Basant Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar, Subash Khakurel, Pradeep Airee, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Surya Tamang, Shankar Rana, Rit Gautam, Amar Routela, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Airee, Kishore Mahato and Sumit Maharjan.

Province Number 1

Dipesh Kandel, Rajan Magar, Sarwan Yadav, Manoj Tamang, Bibek Meheta, Siddhant Lohani, Hemant Rai, Sonu Mandal, Deepak Paswan, Shuvankar Urao, Josak Khadka, Gyanendra Shrestha, Firdosh Ansari and Minash Thapa.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Armed Police Force Club

Basant Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar, Pradeep Airee, Asif Sheikh, Surya Tamang, Shankar Rana, Rit Gautam, Amar Routela, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Airee and Kishore Mahato.

Province Number 1

Rajan Magar, Sarwan Yadav, Manoj Tamang, Bibek Meheta, Siddhant Lohani, Hemant Rai, Sonu Mandal, Deepak Paswan, Josak Khadka, Firdosh Ansari and Minash Thapa.

Match Details

Match: Armed Police Force Club vs Province Number 1

Date: 16th January 2021, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track in Kirtipur is a good one for the bowlers. The pacers as well as spinners enjoyed bowling on this track during the season opener, which saw them pick up 16 wickets in total.

Batsmen were able to get the bat on the ball easily during the first innings, but struggled a lot during the second essay. Thus, the teams must opt to bat first keeping in the conditions in mind.

Nepal One Day Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

APFC vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pradeep Airee, Siddhant Lohani, Bibek Mehta, Fridos Ansari, Sharad Vesawkar, Shrawan Yadav, Basant Regmi, Abhinash Bohara, Hemanta Rai, Manoj Tamang and Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Basant Regmi Vice-Captain: Pradeep Airee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subash Khakurel, Siddhant Lohani, Asif Sheikh, Fridos Ansari, Sharad Vesawkar, Amar Singh Routela, Basant Regmi, Abhinash Bohara, Bhuvan Kakri, Manoj Tamang and Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Sharad Vesawkar Vice-Captain: Kamal Singh Airee.