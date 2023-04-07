APH vs WAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 19

The 19th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Alappuzha (APH) squaring off against DCA Wayanad (WAN) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Friday (April 7).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the APH vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

DCA Alappuzha have won all of their last three matches. DCA Wayanad, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. DCA Wayanad will give it their all to win the match, but DCA Alappuzha are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

APH vs WAN Match Details

The 19th match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 7 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

APH vs WAN, Match 19

Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between DCA Alappuzha and DCA Malappuram, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

APH vs WAN Form Guide

APH - W W W

WAN - L L

APH vs WAN Probable Playing XI

APH Playing XI

No injury updates

Akash C Pillai (wk), Gireesh PG, Anuj Jotin, Akhil KG (c), Midhun P K, Jerin PS, Balu Babu, Rahul-P, Amal Ramesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Harikrishan MU

WAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Anirudh Pradeep, EK Gireesh, Samson Sali, MS Sachin, CS Arjun, KS Sanoop, CK Aneesh (wk), VJ Albin (c), K Ajinas, Raheem Rahan, Akhin Sathar

APH vs WAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahul P

Rahul P is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Aneesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Jotin

S Sali and A Jotin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Gireesh PG played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Prasad

V Albin and V Prasad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. HD is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Nikhil M

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P K Midhun and Nikhil M. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Babu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

APH vs WAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nikhil M

Nikhil M will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 54 runs and has taken three wickets in the last three matches.

Rahul P

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Rahul P the captain as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for APH vs WAN, Match 19

A Jotin

Rahul P

P K Midhun

Nikhil M

B Babu

DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Wayanad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Wayanad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P, C Aneesh

Batters: A Jotin

All-rounders: H MU, V Albin, P Prasad

Bowlers: Nikhil M, B Babu, P K Midhun, A Sathar, K Ajinas

DCA Alappuzha vs DCA Wayanad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P, C Aneesh, V Raj

Batters: A Jotin

All-rounders: V Albin, P Prasad

Bowlers: Nikhil M, B Babu, P K Midhun, A Sathar, K Ajinas

Poll : 0 votes