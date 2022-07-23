APU vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 14

Asia Pacific University (APU) will lock horns with BD Tigers XI (BDT) in the 14th match of the MCA T20 Cup at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, July 23.

Asia Pacific University are sitting atop the Group B points table after winning their opening match against the Royal Warriors by nine wickets. BD Tigers XI, on the other hand, are placed just below their rivals in the standings. They started their MCA T20 Cup campaign with a 27-run win over Knights XI.

APU vs BDT Probable Playing 11 Today

APU XI

Virandeep Singh (C), Ammar Uzair Fikri (WK), Kevin Perera, Usman Hashmi, Ishaq Muzamil, Muhammad Amir, Daniyal Hashmi, Mohamad Aslam, Santosh Sridhar, Amirul Zukilfle, Mohammad Afiq.

BDT XI

Gazi Mohd-Rubel (WK), Md Shahidur Rahman (C), Kazi Tahmid Ahmed, Mohd Parves, Hamzah Bin Panggi, Samsul Haque, Firdaus Asri, Md Sagor-I, Arief Yusof, Anowar Zahid, Mohd Wasim Mia.

Match Details

APU vs BDT, MCA T20 Cup, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd July 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 145 runs.

Today’s APU vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ammar Fikri: Fikri is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some healthy points from behind the stumps in Saturday's MCA T20 Cup match.

Batters

Md Shahidur Rahman: Rahman played a crucial 35-run knock at a strike rate of 218.75 in the last match.

Usman Hashmi: Although Hashmi failed to perform in the last match, his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Saturday's game.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh was adjudged the Man of the Match in his side's tournament opener for smashing 101 runs at a strike rate of 229.55 and also taking one crucial wicket.

Firdaus Asri: Asri scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 81.82 in the last match and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

Muhammad Amir: Amir picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in the last match.

Md Sagor: Sagor will lead the Tigers' bowling attack on Saturday, having scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 2.50 in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in APU vs BDT Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (APU) - 196 points

Md Sagor (BDT) - 162 points

Anowar Zahid (BDT) - 107 points

Muhammad Amir (APU) - 88 points

Md Shahidur Rahman (BDT) - 54 points

Important Stats for APU vs BDT Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 101 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 229.55 and ER - 4.75

Md Sagor: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.50

Anowar Zahid: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.50

Muhammad Amir: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.00

Md Shahidur Rahman: 35 runs in 1 match; SR - 218.75

APU vs BDT Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Cup)

APU vs BDT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Fikri, Daniyal Hashmi, Usman Hashmi, Md Shahidur Rahman, Virandeep Singh, Firdaus Asri, Samsul Haque, Santosh Sridhar, Muhammad Amir, Anowar Zahid, Md Sagor.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Santosh Sridhar.

APU vs BDT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kevin Perera, Daniyal Hashmi, Usman Hashmi, Md Shahidur Rahman, Virandeep Singh, Firdaus Asri, Santosh Sridhar, Muhammad Amir, Anowar Zahid, Md Sagor, Mohamad Aslam.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Firdaus Asri.

