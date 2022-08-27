APU vs MAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup, 2nd Semifinal 

Asia Pacific University (APU) will take on Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in the second semifinal of the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup at the Tamilian Physical Cultural Association Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, (August 27).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the APU vs MAF Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Asia Pacific finished atop the Group B points table, winning three of their group games. Meanwhile, Malaysian Armed Forces managed to win two matches to finish atop Group D.

APU vs MAF Match Details, 2nd Semi-final

The second semifinal of the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup will be played on August 27 at the Tamilian Physical Cultural Association Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match will take place at 8:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: APU vs MAF, MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup, 2nd Semifinal

Date and Time: August 27, 2022, 8:00 am IST

Venue: Tamilian Physical Cultural Association Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

APU vs MAF Pitch Report

The track at the Tamilian Physical Cultural Association Stadium is a bowling-friendly one. While pacers are expected to get some swing with the new ball early on, spinners could prove key in the middle overs. Two of the three games so far at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 97

Average second innings score: 80

APU vs MAF Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Asia Pacific University: W-W-W

Malaysian Armed Forces: W-W-L

APU vs MAF Probable playing 11s for today’s match

APU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

APU Probable Playing XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ishaq Muzamil, Ravichandran Printhan, Usman Hashmi, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Kevin Perera, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Mohammad Afiq, Santosh Sridhar, Azwar Ahmad Tajri and Amirul Zubair Zulkifle

MAF Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MAF Probable Playing XI

Hairil Anuar, Norwira Zazmie, Nur Arif Jumat, Zaidan Taha, Syazrul Ezat, Shukri Rahim, Mohd Qayyum Khan, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Abdul Rashid, Mohamad Fhadli Ishak and Ahmad Asby

APU vs MAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hairil Anuar (4 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 148.53)

He could prove to be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section because of his reliable batting and wicketkeeping skills. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 148.53 in four games.

Top Batter pick

Norwira Zazmie (4 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 152.38)

Norwira is the second-highest run-scorer for the Malaysian Armed Forces with 64 runs at a strike rate of 152.38 in four games. He will look to add more runs to his tally on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Rashid Ahad (4 matches, 5 wickets, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 114.29, Economy Rate: 4.89)

He has been in decent touch in the last couple of games for Malaysian Armed Forces, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 4.89. He has also managed 24 runs at a strike rate of 114.29.

Top Bowler pick

Syazrul Idrus (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.24)

He will lead the Malaysian Armed Forces' bowling attack on Saturday. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.24 in three outings.

APU vs MAF match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

He could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Saturday. He has scored 154 runs and scalped one valuable wicket in two games.

Santosh Sridhar

He could help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round exploits in this game. Sridhar has scored 99 runs and picked up six wickets in four games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for APU vs MAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Santosh Sridhar 99 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Virandeep Singh 154 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Syazrul Idrusl 6 wickets in 3 matches Rashid Ahad 24 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim 4 wickets in 4 matches

APU vs MAF match expert tips

Virandeep Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he could contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this APU vs MAF match, click here.

APU vs MAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semifinal, Head to Head League

APU vs MAF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

APU vs MAF Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup

Wicketkeeper: Hairil Anuar

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, Usman Hashmi, Muhamad Syahadat

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Virandeep Singh, Santosh Sridhar, Rashid Ahad

Bowlers: Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh

APU vs MAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semifinal, Grand League

APU vs MAF Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup

APU vs MAF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hairil Anuar

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, Muhamad Syahadat, Usman Hashmi

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Santosh Sridhar, Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, Syazrul Idrus

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav