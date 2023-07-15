AQY vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2023, Match 7

The 7th match of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will see Alpha Quashers Yokohama (AQY) squaring off against Tigers Cricket Club (TCC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, July 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AQY vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Alpha Quashers Yokohama posseses a quality roster, and have a higher chance of winning this tournament. Tiger Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Men in Blue CC by 7 wickets.

AQY vs TCC Match Details

The 7th match of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will be played on July 15 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AQY vs TCC, Match 7

Date and Time: 15th July 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

AQY vs TCC Form Guide

AQY - Will be playing their first match

TCC - Will be playing their first match

AQY vs TCC Probable Playing XI

AQY Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Ibrahim, Mohamed Umar (wk), Nihar Parmar (c), Nandhakumar Rangasamy, Ranil Wigesinghe, Shanmuga Sundaram, Maria Joseph, Inderjeet Singh, Dhineshkumar Nagarajan, Janardhanan Veeraraghavan, Venkatesan Perumalsamy

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sachin Thakur, Sabaorish Ravichandran (c), Anil Kumar-III (wk), Pradyumna Deshpande, Chetan Ghodasara, Jijo George, Surya Singh, Mohan Sharma, Gurman Singh, Manoj Bhardwaj, RN Nair

AQY vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Umar

M Umar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Thakur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Phadke

S Sivaraj and A Phadke are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kesari played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

G Singh and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Parmar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Thomas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Kumbare and N Thomas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Nagarajan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AQY vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Phadke

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Phadke as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AQY vs TCC, Match 7

A Phadke

S Ravichandran

S Sivaraj

G Singh

R Kesari

Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Tigers Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it is advisable to pick at least 3 top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Tigers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Umar

Batters: A Phadke, R Kesari, S Sivaraj (vc), G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran (c), N Parmar, G Singh

Bowlers: N Thomas, P Kumbare, D Nagarajan

Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Tigers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Umar, A Kumar

Batters: A Phadke (c), R Kesari, S Sivaraj

All-rounders: S Ravichandran (vc), N Parmar, G Singh, S Sundaram

Bowlers: N Thomas, P Kumbare