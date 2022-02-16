ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 20

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) in the 20th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Aryan Club have had an underwhelming campaign so far. With two wins and four losses, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table; they have just four points in their kitty. Meanwhile, East Bengal Club are the table-toppers with four wins and two losses. They have a net run rate of +0.450, and are the favourites to win this contest.

ARC-W vs EBC-W Probable Playing XIs

ARC-W XI

Hrishita Niladri Basu, Ritika Pal, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Chandrima Ghosal, Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh.

EBC-W XI

Ankita Chakraborty, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Aparna Mondal, Tithi Das, Bristi Maji, Rumeli Dhar, Puja Rajak, Swastika Kundu, Shrayosi Aich.

Match Details

Match: ARC-W vs EBC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 20.

Date and Time: 16 February, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

It has been difficult to score runs on this track. Batters will need to be patient and drop their anchor before taking on the bowlers. They will also need to time their strokes well. A score of 120 is expected to be par.

Today’s ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Basu could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has scored runs consistently, and will look for a big knock here.

Batters

V Vanitha is a decent player who can take on the opposition bowlers at any stage of the game. She has scored 57 runs in the competition so far.

All-rounders

J Khatun is a fabulous all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She has scored 86 runs, and has also scalped nine wickets in the tournament. Khatun could be an excellent multiplier choice for your ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, B Susanta Majhi is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has scored 116 runs, and has also picked up six wickets thus far in the competition.

Bowlers

S Aich has bowled brilliantly, and has consistently hit the right areas. She has picked up nine wickets, and will be expected to add a few more in this game.

Five best players to pick in ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun (ARC-W) – 438 points

B Majhi (EBC-W) – 392 points

S Aich (EBC-W) – 343 points

R Dhar (EBC-W) – 298 points

P Rana (ARC-W) – 230 points

Key stats for ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun: 86 runs and 9 wickets

B Majhi: 116 runs and 6 wickets

S Aich: 9 wickets

R Dhar: 107 runs and 2 wickets

P Rana: 95 runs and 1 wicket

ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Prediction

ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Niladri Basu, V Vanitha, J Roy, S Mondal, J Khatun, B Susanta Majhi, R Dhar, P Rana, S Aich, D Samanta, K Sutradhar

Captain: J Khatun. Vice-Captain: B Susanta Majhi.

ARC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Niladri Basu, A Chakraborty, V Vanitha, J Roy, S Mondal, J Khatun, B Susanta Majhi, R Dhar, S Aich, D Samanta, K Sutradhar.

Captain: R Dhar. Vice-Captain: S Aich.

Edited by Bhargav