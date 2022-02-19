ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 26

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the 26th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Kalighat Club won by 15 runs the last time both teams played each other. Unfortunately, since then, they have lost four consecutive matches, and are fifth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Aryan Club have won just twice in eight games, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

ARC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing XIs

ARC-W

Vellaswamy Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Hrishita Basu (wk), Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun (wk), Debalina Samanta, Sanchita Adhikary, Megha Ghosh, Koyel Sutradhar, Komal Jaiswal, Munmun Khatun.

KAC-W

Dyuti Paul (wk), Piyali Ghosh, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Mamata Kisku, Gouher Sultana (c), Anindita Nath, Priyosi Aich, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar, Nisha Maji, Sushmita Paul.

Match Details

Match: Aryan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women.

Date & Time: February 19, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground offers more help to bowlers than batters, and spinners are expected to dominate proceedings. Anything above 130 could be a par score.

Today’s ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hrishita Basu: Basu is a talented wicketkeeper-batter, and has been effective so far. She has scored 144 runs in eight games at an average of 20.57.

Batters

VR Vanitha: She is the fifth leading run-getter for ARC-W in this tournament. She has scored 113 runs at an average of 14.12 in her last eight games, and has also picked up two crucial wickets.

All-rounders

Anindita Nath: She is the leading wicket-taker for KAC-W in this tournament. She has picked up seven wickets at an average of 12.14 in her last seven games. That makes her a must-have in your ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Piyali Ghosh: She is the second leading wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up six wickets at an effective average of 13.66 in her last six games in the competition so far. Ghosh could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 prediction team

Soumashree Subrata (KAC-W) – 250 points.

Koyel Sutradhar (ARC-W) – 167 points.

Sushmita Paul (KAC-W) – 133 points.

Key stats for ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 prediction team

Prativa Rana - 161 runs and two wickets in her last eight games; batting average: 40.25.

Jhumia Khatun - 124 runs and nine wickets in her last four games; bowling average: 14.11.

Gouher Sultana - 116 runs and three wickets in her last eight games; batting average: 14.5.

ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction

ARC-W vs KAC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hrishita Basu, Mamata Kisku, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Prativa Rana, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Anindita Nath, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Priyosi Aich, Piyali Ghosh.

Captain: Jhumia Khatun. Vice-Captain: Prativa Rana.

ARC-W vs KAC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hrishita Basu, Mamata Kisku, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Prativa Rana, Gouher Sultana, Jhumia Khatun, Anindita Nath, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Koyel Sutradhar, Piyali Ghosh.

Captain: Jhumia Khatun. Vice-Captain: Anindita Nath.

Edited by Bhargav