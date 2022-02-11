ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 10

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in the 10th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Aryan Club Women have had a rough start to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast campaign. They have lost their first two games against East Bengal Club Women and Kalighat Club Women and are sixth in the table. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, meanwhile, have won one game and lost the other. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a loss at the hands of Town Club Women.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ARC-W XI

Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, Ritika Pal, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Chandrima Ghosal, Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul (c), Payel Vakharia, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithas Sadhu, Sushmita Ganguly, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah, Punam Soni, Ishika Barui

Match Details

ARC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 10

Date and Time: 11th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani generally favors the bowlers. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 120 could be par at the venue.

Today’s ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Basu has scored 53 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast so far and is safe behind the stumps.

Batter

V Vanitha has amassed 33 runs and scalped two wickets in the tournament thus far.

All-rounders

J Khatun is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 56 runs in addition to picking up five wickets. She will be an excellent multiplier choice for your ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

M Ghosh is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. Although she’s yet to make a major impact with the bat, she has already scalped five wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast.

Bowler

T Paul has bowled consistently in the right areas, picking up three wickets in the process.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun (ARC-W) – 253 points

M Ghosh (ARC-W) – 164 points

V Vanitha (ARC-W) – 163 points

T Paul (MSC-W) – 116 points

H Niladri Basu (ARC-W) – 115 points

Important stats for ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun: 56 runs and 4 wickets

M Ghosh: 5 wickets

V Vanitha: 33 runs and 2 wickets

T Paul: 3 wickets

H Niladri Basu: 53 runs

ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast)

ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Niladri Basu, P Bala, V Vanitha, S Swapan Paul, S Mondal, J Khatun, M Ghosh, M Paul, T Paul, K Sutradhar, S Ganguly

Captain: J Khatun. Vice-captain: V Vanitha.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Niladri Basu, V Vanitha, S Swapan Paul, S Mondal, J Khatun, T Sadhu, M Ghosh, M Paul, T Paul, K Sutradhar, S Ganguly

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: M Ghosh. Vice-captain: M Paul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar