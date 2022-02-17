ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 22

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in Match 22 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast on Thursday, February 17. The Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani will host this contest.

Having played seven matches so far this season, Aryan Club have won only twice. They are stuck at the bottom of the points table and have had a pretty miserable campaign so far.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, have been one of the best sides and are second in the table. They have won four of their six matches.

The last time the two sides clashed horns, Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Aryan Club by seven wickets.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ARC-W XI

Vellaswamy Vanitha (C), Jhumia Khatun, Hrishita Basu (wk), Prativa Rana, Debalina Samanta, Sasthi Mondal, Sanchita Adhikary, Megha Ghosh, Koyel Sutradhar, Munmum Khatun, Shahida Khatun.

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul (C), Priyanka Bala (wk), Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah, Shrabani Paul, Tapati Paul, Namita Mondal, Payel Vakharia, Mamani Roy.

Match Details

Match: ARC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 22.

Date and Time: 17th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

It will be difficult to purchase runs easily on this track. Batters will need to be patient and drop the anchor before deciding to take on the bowlers. They will also need to time their strokes well in order to score boundaries. A total of 120 is expected to be par here.

Today’s ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Basu: Basu could prove to be a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored runs consistently and will be looking for a big knock in this match.

Batters

V Vanitha: Vanitha is a decent player who can take on the opposition bowlers at any stage of the game. She is the captain of her team and is expected to take charge and play responsibly.

All-rounders

M Paul: Paul is a fantastic all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She is the top-scorer in the league with 205 runs from six matches at an average of 51.25.

Paul has also collected six wickets from six matches and will be an excellent multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side for this match.

J Khatun: Khatun is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of over 106 and has also picked up nine wickets so far this season.

P Rana: Rana is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Bengal Women’s T20 at the moment. She has amassed 130 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.50 and has a strike rate of over 100.

Bowlers

B Dey: Dey has bowled brilliantly and has consistently hit the right areas. She is expected to have a major impact here and help her side record a victory.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul (Mohammedan Sporting Club) – 495 points.

J Khatun (Aryan Club) – 485 points.

P Rana (Aryan Club) – 278 points.

T Sadhu (Mohammedan Sporting Club) – 241 points.

V Vanitha (Aryan Club) – 233 points.

Important stats for ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul: 205 runs and 6 wickets.

J Khatun: 122 runs and 9 wickets.

P Rana: 130 runs.

ARC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Aryan Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Niladri Basu, V Vanitha, S Mondal, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, J Khatun, P Rana, T Sadhu, B Dey, T Paul, S Ganguly.

Captain: M Paul | Vice-Captain: J Khatun.

Aryan Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Niladri Basu, P Bala, V Vanitha, S Mondal, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, J Khatun, P Rana, B Dey, T Paul, S Ganguly.

Captain: P Rana | Vice-Captain: V Vanitha.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra