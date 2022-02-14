ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 16

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on Town Club Women (TOC-W) in the 16th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast on Monday, February 14. The Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani will host this contest.

Aryan Club have begun the tournament under terrible circumstances, having won only once so far in five matches. They’ve suffered plenty of heavy losses and confidence will be low in the camp. It goes without saying that they are stuck to the bottom of the table.

Town Club, meanwhile, have had a decent start to their campaign. They’ve won three of their matches so far and are third in the table behind East Bengal and Mohammedan, who have also won three games each.

ARC-W vs TOC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ARC-W XI

Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, Ritika Pal, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Chandrima Ghosal, Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh.

TOC-W XI

Sukanya Parida (c), Sneha Gupta, Parna Paul (wk), Srilekha Roy, Sagarika Sengupta, Priti Choudhary, Rupal Tiwari, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Kashish Agarwal, Ankita Barman.

Match Details

Match: ARC-W vs TOC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 16.

Date and Time: 14th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

It will be difficult to score runs easily on this track. Batters will need to be patient and drop the anchor before deciding to take on the bowlers. They will also need to time their strokes well in order to get boundaries. A score of 120 is expected to be par here.

Today’s ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Basu: Basu could prove to be a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored runs consistently and will be looking for a big knock.

Batters

A Barman: Barman was in good nick in the previous match against Kalighat Club Women. She scored only nine runs but picked up three wickets for her side.

V Vanitha: Vanitha is a decent player who can take on opposition bowlers at any stage of the game.

All-rounders

J Khatun: Khatun is a fantastic all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. Against Town Club Women, she scored 13 runs and picked up a wicket. She will be an excellent multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side for this match.

Bowlers

M Mal: Mal has bowled brilliantly and has consistently hit the right areas in this tournament. She will be expected to add more wickets to her tally in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun (Aryan Club Women) – 355 points.

A Barman (Town Club Women) – 295 points.

M Mal (Town Club Women) – 221 points.

S Parida (Town Club Women) – 219 points.

S Gupta (Town Club Women) – 208 points.

Important stats for ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun: 85 runs and 7 wickets.

A Barman: 77 runs and 6 wickets.

M Mal: 5 wickets.

S Parida: 5 wickets.

S Gupta: 102 runs.

ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Aryan Club Women vs Town Club Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Niladri Basu, A Barman, V Vanitha, S Mondal, J Khatun, M Ghosh, S Gupta, P Rana, M Mal, S Parida, R Tiwari.

Captain: J Khatun | Vice-Captain: A Barman.

Aryan Club Women vs Town Club Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Niladri Basu, P Paul, A Barman, V Vanitha, S Roy, J Khatun, M Ghosh, S Gupta, M Mal, S Parida, R Tiwari.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: S Gupta | Vice-Captain: M Mal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra