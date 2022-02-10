ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 8

Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) will take on Town Club Women (TOC-W) in the eighth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Aryan Club Women have had a terrible start to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast campaign, losing two in two. They suffered heavy losses against East Bengal Club Women and Kalighat Club Women and will be desperate to get off the mark today. Town Club Women, meanwhile, have won one of their two Bengal Women’s T20 Blast games so far. They will head into today's contest on the back of an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Club Women.

ARC-W vs TOC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ARC-W XI

Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, Ritika Pal, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Chandrima Ghosal, Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh

TOC-W XI

Sukanya Parida(c), Sneha Gupta, Parna Paul(wk), Srilekha Roy, Sagarika Sengupta, Priti Choudhary, Rupal Tiwari, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Kashish Agarwal, Ankita Barman

Match Details

ARC-W vs TOC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani generally favors the bowlers. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 120 could be par at the venue.

Today’s ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Basu could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 23 runs so far and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Barman looked in good touch against Rajasthan Women, scoring 32 vital runs. She is a crucial top order batter for Town Club Women.

V Vanitha, who has amassed 24 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast thus far, can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

J Khatun has scored 43 runs and picked up four wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast. She could be an excellent multiplier choice for your ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

M Ghosh is another player you must have on your fantasy team. Although she’s yet to make his mark with the bat, Ghosh has already scalped three wickets in the tournament.

Bowler

M Mal has consistently bowled in the right areas, picking up four wickets in the process.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun (ARC-W) – 191 points

M Mal (TOC-W) – 156 points

A Barman (TOC-W) – 111 points

S Parida (TOC-W) – 105 points

M Ghosh (ARC-W) – 104 points

Important stats for ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

J Khatun: 43 runs and 4 wickets

M Mal: 4 wickets

A Barman: 62 runs and 1 wicket

S Parida: 3 wickets

M Ghosh: 3 wickets

ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast)

ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Niladri Basu, P Paul, A Barman, V Vanitha, S Sengupta, J Khatun, M Ghosh, S Gupta, M Mal, S Parida, K Sutradhar

Captain: J Khatun. Vice-captain: M Mal.

ARC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Niladri Basu, A Barman, V Vanitha, S Sengupta, J Khatun, M Ghosh, S Gupta, M Mal, S Parida, K Sutradhar, R Roy

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Barman. Vice-captain: M Ghosh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar