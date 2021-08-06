ARI vs AF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo, Match 17 and 18

Ariana CC will take on Ariana AKIF in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Friday.

Having won five of their six matches so far, Ariana CC have had an amazing ECS T10 Malmo campaign. They would like to take the fight to their opponents, who are also a formidable side. Ariana AKIF are yet to lose a match in the ECS T10 Malmo. They defeated Jonkoping by seven wickets in their last encounter.

ARI vs AF Probable Playing 11 Today

ARI XI

Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan, Jamal Daftani, Wahid Sharifi, Muhammad Atif, Asif Meer, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Absar Khan, Dawood Shirzad, Yusuf Sahak

AF XI

Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Javid Khan, Rahatullah, Sreekanth Medavarupu, Imran Khan, Dharmender Singh, Hazrat Omed, Krishna Digumurthi, Sedik Sahak, Mahmood Hijazi

Match Details

ARI vs AF, Match 17 and 18, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 6th August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo is expected to be a batting paradise and it won’t be surprising to see high scores being registered today. A score of above 100 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s ARI vs AF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultan has been nothing short of magnificent for Ariana CC. He has scored 138 runs in his last five ECS T10 Malmo matches while also picking up three wickets.

Batsmen

I Sherzad destroyed Jonkoping's bowling attack in the last match. He scored 57 runs at a strike rate of over 270 to take his side past the finishing line.

All-rounders

Baz Ayubi was sensational in the last ECS T10 Malmo match and ended up routing the opposition with a four-wicket haul. He’s expected to prove important once again today.

S Medavarapu picked up two wickets in two overs against Jonkoping at an excellent economy rate of 4.5.

Bowlers

Dawood Shirzad has been phenomenal and he, too, registered a four-wicket haul against Jonkoping.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARI vs AF Dream11 prediction team

D Shirzad (ARI) – 452 points

N Sultan (ARI) – 406 points

Y Sahak (ARI) – 400 points

BM Ayubi (ARI) – 381 points

I U Sherzad (AF) – 337 points

Important stats for ARI vs AF Dream11 prediction team

D Shirzad: 12 wickets

N Sultan: 138 runs and three wickets

Y Sahak: 10 wickets

BM Ayubi: 10 wickets

I U Sherzad: 136 runs

ARI vs AF Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

ARI vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sultan, I Sherzad, Rahatullah, D Singh, B Ahmed, B M Ayubi, J Khan, S Medavarapu, D Shirzad, Y Sahak, A Khan

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: D Shirzad

ARI vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sultan, I Sherzad, Rahatullah, D Singh, B Ahmed, K Mohammad, B M Ayubi, J Khan, D Shirzad, Y Sahak, A Khan

Captain: J Khan. Vice-captain: B M Ayubi

