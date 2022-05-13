ARI vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 1

Ariana CC (ARI) will take on Helsinborg Stars (HS) in the first quarter-final of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Friday.

Ariana CC had a strong league campaign, winning six of their eight games. They were consistent throughout the tournament and finished on top of the points table. Meanwhile, Helsingborg Stars have been unimpressive, registering just two victories in eight games so far. They occupy the fourth spot in the points table.

ARI vs HS Probable Playing XIs

ARI

Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Qader Sadat (wk), Omar Zadran, Bashir Ahmed (C), Baz Ayubi, Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Wahidullah Sharifi, Zamin Zazai, Adam Ahmadzay.

HS

Madhan Prabu (C), Ravi Rajendiran, Pramod Chandrashekaraiah (wk), Chandru Ganesan, Satish Kunjir, Abinash Panda, Suhas Shetty, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo, Parth Chougule, Santosh Marathe.

Match Details

Match: ARI vs HS, ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 1.

Date and Time: May 13, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers early on but is largely a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are expected at this venue, and batters should find good purchase.

Today’s ARI vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shetty is a more than decent choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has scored 186 runs so far at a strike rate of 153.71.

Batters

W Sharifi will be expected to lead proceedings with the bat for Ariana. He has been in good touch and will look to convert his positive starts into big scores.

All-rounders

M Prabu Raman has been in outstanding form and is a brilliant all-round pick. He has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 176.84. He has also picked up seven wickets, with best figures of 4-5. He could be a great captaincy pick for your ARI vs HS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Z Zazai has been phenomenal with the ball. He has seven scalps and has also scored 67 runs.

Five best players to pick in ARI vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Prabu Raman (HS) – 530 points

Z Zazai (HS) – 380 points

S Shetty (HS) – 347 points

Q Sadat (ARI) – 313 points

B Mohammad Ayubi (ARI) – 259 points.

Key stats for ARI vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Prabu Raman: 168 runs and 7 wickets

Z Zazai: 67 runs and 7 wickets

S Shetty: 186 runs

Q Sadat: 148 runs

B Mohammad Ayubi: 44 runs and 4 wickets.

ARI vs HS Dream11 Prediction

ARI vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Sadat, S Shetty, W Sharifi, S Kunjir, B Ahmed, M Prabu Raman, A Panda, Z Zazai, B Mohammad Ayubi, S Shetty, R Saproo.

Captain: M Prabu Raman. Vice-Captain: Z Zazai.

ARI vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Sadat, S Shetty, N Sultan, W Sharifi, S Kunjir, M Prabu Raman, A Panda, Z Zazai, B Mohammad Ayubi, S Shetty, R Saproo.

Captain: S Shetty. Vice-Captain: B Mohammad Ayubi.

Edited by Bhargav