ARI vs HSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 35 & 36

Ariana CC (ARI) will take on Hisingen (HSG) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on Wednesday, 11 May.

Hisingen have blown hot and cold in the tournament with three wins in six games so far. While their batting unit has fired more often than not, the onus will be on the bowling attack to step up as the race for the top-four spots intensifies. As for their opponents Ariana CC, they come into the game on the back of two losses to Lomma. However, they should welcome back Sultan and Norullah to the side, adding more firepower in their ranks. With valuable points on offer, a couple of thrilling games beckon in Landskrona.

ARI vs HSG Probable Playing 11 Today

ARI XI

Nusratullah Sultan, Qade Sadat (wk), Omar Zadran, Zamin Zazai, Baz Ayubi, Norullah Mohammad, Hamed Arabzai, Absar Khan, Adam Ahmadzay, Aryan Sarweri and Bashir Ahmad (c).

HSG XI

Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan (c), Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Sudheer Apparao (wk), Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Vaibhav Joshi, Santosh Nalge, Shankar Padmanabhan and Abhinav Kamma.

Match Details

ARI vs HSG, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 35 and 36

Date and Time: 11th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with little help on offer for the bowlers. While there could be some early movement, the nature of the pitch and the dimensions of the ground favor the batters. The bowlers will need to vary their pace more often than not to make the most out of the conditions. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s ARI vs HSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Qader Sadat: Qader Sadat was one of the star performers for Ariana CC last week, scoring handy runs at the top of the order. He is a technically good batter who can bat deep and hit boundaries at will. With Sadat likely to play a big role with the bat, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Nusratullah Sultan: Nusratullah Sultan is perhaps Ariana CC's best player, given his all-round skills. While Sultan is a genuine wicket-taking threat with the ball, Sultan's batting will be key for Ariana CC. Capable of scoring quick runs and clearing boundaries with ease, Sultan is a must-have in your ARI vs HSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chaitanya Kilari: Chaitanya Kilari has been impressive in the tournament, scoring valuable runs and picking up key wickets. The HSG all-rounder has the experience of playing a few T10 tournaments as well, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting him, he can be backed to find a place in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Vaibhav Joshi: Vaibhav Joshi has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but his swing-bowling prowess remains a handy asset. In addition, Joshi can tonk the ball over the boundary, holding him in good stead. With Joshi due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your ARI vs HSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ARI vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Nusratullah Sultan (ARI)

Zamin Zazai (ARI)

Santosh Nalge (HSG)

Important stats for ARI vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Nithin Ramakrishna - 190 runs in 4 ECS T10 Landskrona innings, SR: 283.58

Nusratullah Sultan - 63 runs in 2 ECS T10 Landskrona match, SR: 252.00

Zamin Zazai - 1 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Landskrona matches, ER: 5.50

ARI vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

ARI vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Sadat, N Sultan, R Maurani Srikanth, N Ramakrishna, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, A Muhammad, M Babar, A Khan, Z Zazai and V Joshi.

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: G Seenivasan.

ARI vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Sadat, N Sultan, R Maurani Srikanth, N Ramakrishna, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, H Arabzai, M Babar, B Ayubi, Z Zazai and V Joshi.

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: C Kilari.

