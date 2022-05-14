ARI vs JKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Ariana CC (ARI) will face off against Jonkoping (JKP) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Saturday.

Ariana have had a fabulous campaign far, winning all their games. In their previous game, they beat Helsinborg Stars by one wicket. Jonkoping, meanwhile, have had a slow start to their campaign. They lost their first two games before winning three to advance to the semifinals.

ARI vs JKP Probable Playing XIs

ARI

Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Atif Muhammad, Qader Sadat (wk), Omar Zadran, Bashir Ahmed (c), Yusuf Sahak, Baz Ayubi, Absar Khan, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai.

JKP

Sami Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha, Muhammad Tanveer, Zabihullah Zadran, Qasim Muhammad, Muhammad Ismail (c), Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir (wk), Sahar Shirzad, Faisal Azeem, Sardar Saak.

Match Details

Match: ARI vs JKP, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final.

Date and Time: May 14, 2022; 02:30 PM.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sweden's Landskrona Cricket Club looks to be ideal for batting. Teams batting second have comfortably chased down targets. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s ARI vs JKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Qader Sadat: The right-hander made 40 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes earlier in the tournament. Nevertheless, he could prove to be a quality pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Nusratullah Sultan: He has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of more than 155 in five games, making him a must-pick in your fantasy team. He is also quite effective with the ball, taking four wickets in five games.

All-rounder

Sami Ibrahimkhil: He's a key player for JKP and has a decent amount of experience. He has amassed 125 runs and has picked up six wickets at an average of 15.25 in nine games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Zabihullah Zadran: He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team, picking up eight scalps at an average of 11.37 in seven games. That makes him a must-have in your ARI vs JKP Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ARI vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Baz Ayubi (ARI) – 297 points.

Naser Batcha (JKP) – 293 points.

Omar Zadran (ARI) – 156 points.

Key stats for ARI vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Zamin Zazai: 8 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 8.37

Naser Batcha: 135 runs in seven games; batting average: 27.00

Riaz Khan: 158 runs in eight games; batting average: 26.33.

ARI vs JKP Dream11 Prediction

ARI vs JKP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qader Sadat, Naser Batcha, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Atif Muhammad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Omar Zadran, Bhavya Patel, Zabihullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Zamin Zazai.

Captain: Sami Ibrahimkhil. Vice-Captain: Nusratullah Sultan.

ARI vs JKP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qader Sadat, Naser Batcha, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Atif Muhammad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Omar Zadran, Bhavya Patel, Zabihullah Zadran, Absar Khan, Zamin Zazai.

Captain: Sami Ibrahimkhil. Vice-Captain: Nusratullah Sultan.

