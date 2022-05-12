ARI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 39 & 40

Ariana CC (ARI) will take on United CC (UCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on Thursday, 12 May.

After two disappointing losses to Lommo, Ariana CC hit back with a couple of wins against Hisingen to get their campaign back on track. They are well on course for a top-two finish with the duo of Nusratullah Sultan and Zamin Zazai firing on all cylinders. They face United CC, who have blown hot and cold in the tournament. Regardless, they are still in with a chance of a top-four finish, but will need to be at their best against table-toppers Ariana CC.

ARI vs UCC Probable Playing 11 Today

ARI XI

Nusratullah Sultan, Qader Sadat (wk), Omar Zadran, Zamin Zazai, Baz Ayubi, Atif Muhammad, Mahmood Babar, Wahidullah Sharifi, Adam Ahmadzay, Absar Khan and Bashir Ahmad (c).

UCC XI

Sagar Kareer, Israr Khan, Rashid Mehmood (c), Ifzan Afzal, Latif Sulehri, Ihtesham Zazai, Usman Mughal, Rohit Kumar, Waleed ul Hassan (wk), Mortaza Sherzad and Muhammad Sameer.

Match Details

ARI vs UCC, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 39 and 40

Date and Time: 12th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona

Pitch Report

As seen throughout the week, the pitch is a good one to bat on, with the bowlers having to vary their pace and lines accordingly. The batters will target the shorter square boundaries, although there could be a hint of inconsistent bounce. There won't be much help available for the spinners, with the batters likely to target them in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s ARI vs UCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Qader Sadat: Although Qader Sadat has been decent with the bat for Ariana, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. While his batting should hold him in good stead, Sadat's handy keeping ability adds more value to his case for inclusion in your ARI vs UCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Nusratullah Sultan: Nusratullah Sultan returned to the Ariana CC side yesterday, scoring some quick runs and troubling batters with his pace and swing. Sultan is likely to open the batting in this game and given the form that he is in at the moment, he is a must-have in your ARI vs UCC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rashid Mehmood: Rashid Mehmood has been United CC's go-to player with both the bat and ball. Although he has floated around in the batting order, Mehmood can clear the boundary at will. Adding his bowling prowess into the mix, Mehmood is surely one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Ifzan Afzal: Ifzan Afzal has starred in the United CC bowling attack, picking up key wickets at times of need. Afzal's ability to swing the ball both ways has served his side well, making him a handy addition to your ARI vs UCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ARI vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

Nusratullah Sultan (ARI)

Zamin Zazai (ARI)

Israr Khan (UCC)

Important stats for ARI vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Mehmood - 114 runs in 5 ECS T10 Landskrona innings, Average: 38.00

Nusratullah Sultan - 87 runs in 3 ECS T10 Landskrona match, SR: 248.57

Ifzan Afzal - 6 wickets in 5 ECS T10 Landskrona matches, Average: 13.33

ARI vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

ARI vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Sadat, S Kareer, B Ahmed, N Sultan, I Khan, M Babar, O Zadran, R Mehmood, B Ayubi, Z Zazai and I Afzal.

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: I Afzal.

ARI vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Sadat, S Kareer, M Sherzad, N Sultan, I Khan, A Khan, O Zadran, R Mehmood, B Ayubi, Z Zazai and I Afzal.

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: R Mehmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar