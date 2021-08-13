AF vs LND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo, 3rd Quarter-final

Ariana AKIF will take on Lund in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Friday.

Ariana AKIF have been one of the best teams in the ECS T10 Malmo, topping Group A with seven wins from eight games. They will start as favorites today. Lund, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malmo, managing just three wins in the group stage.

AF vs LND Probable Playing 11 Today

Ariana AKIF: Delawar Khan, Ihsan Shirzad (wk), Khaled Mohammad, Abdul Naser, Rahatullah Rahatullah, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Sedik Sahak, Dharmender Singh (c), Krishna Digumurthi, Bilal Abdul, Imran Khan

Lund: Kamaljeet Bharaj, Debarchan Dash, Haroon Malik, Ashfaq Ali, Hardeep Virk (c), Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Ali Ihsan, Chinthan Rai, Inder Singh, Oktai Gholami (wk)

Match Details

AF vs LND, 3rd Quarter-final, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 13th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden has been a good one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores on this ground. But there has been some movement for the pacers as well. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s AF vs LND Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ihsan Shirzad – Shirzad is leading the run-scoring charts for Ariana AKIF in the ECS T10 Malmo, amassing 157 runs at a strike-rate of 212.16.

Batsmen

Abdul Naser – Naser has played just two ECS T10 Malmo games, but he has had a huge impact. He has smashed 46 runs at a strike rate of 328.57 while also taking one wicket.

Shashank Bhanuprakash – The 26-year-old Lund middle-order batsman has chipped in with 69 runs. He has the ability to hit boundaries frequently.

All-rounders

Delawar Khan – The left-handed all-rounder has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 152.70. On the bowling front, he has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.12.

Debarchan Dash – The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 120 runs while striking at 218.18. He has also picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Haroon Malik – Malik is Lund's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Malmo, picking up five wickets in 10.3 overs so far.

Dharmender Singh – The left-arm spinner has taken six wickets from the nine overs he has bowled in the T10 competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in AF vs LND Dream11 prediction team

Delawar Khan (AF): 421 points

Ihsan Shirzad (AF): 386 points

Debarchan Dash (LND): 372 points

Dharmender Singh (AF): 272 points

Haroon Malik (LND): 262 points

Important stats for AF vs LND Dream11 prediction team

Delawar Khan: 113 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 152.70 & ER – 4.12

Ihsan Shirzad: 157 runs; SR – 212.16

Debarchan Dash: 120 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 218.18 & ER – 7.50

Haroon Malik: 5 wickets; ER – 10.19

AF vs LND Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malmo)

Dream11 Team for Ariana AKIF vs Lund - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ihsan Shirzad, Hardeep Virk, Abdul Naser, Khaled Mohammad, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Delawar Khan, Debarchan Dash, Sedik Sahak, Dharmender Singh, Inder Singh, Haroon Malik

Captain: Delawar Khan. Vice-captain: Debarchan Dash

Dream11 Team 2 for Ariana AKIF vs Lund - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ihsan Shirzad, Hardeep Virk, Abdul Naser, Khaled Mohammad, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Delawar Khan, Debarchan Dash, Ashfaq Ali, Krishna Digumurthi, Dharmender Singh, Haroon Malik

Captain: Delawar Khan. Vice-captain: Abdul Naser

Edited by Samya Majumdar