AF vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo, 2nd Semi-final

Ariana AKIF will lock horns with Malmo in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Saturday.

Ariana AKIF have been one of the best teams in the ECS T10 Malmo, having lost just one game so far. They beat Lund in convincing fashion in their quarter-final fixture. Malmo, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Malmo. They finished with three wins and four losses in the league stages before beating Landskrona in the quarter-finals.

AF vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Ariana AKIF: Delawar Khan, Khaled Mohammad, Ihsan Shirzad (wk), Abdul Naser, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Sedik Sahak, Dharmender Singh (c), Krishna Digumurthi, Mahmood Hijazi, Yousaf Babak, Imran Khan

Malmo: Nikhil Mathur (wk), Sudais Khan, Harris Aziz, Hammad Rafiq (c), Husain Cheema, Musadaq Mubarak, Qaiser Munir, Saad Mohammad, Saqlain Shah, Sunny Sharma, Yarjan Mohammadi

Match Details

AF vs MAL, 2nd semi-final, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 14th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden has been a good one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores at the venue. Although the pacers have found some movement, another high-scoring ECS T10 Malmo encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s AF vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ihsan Shirzad – Shirzad is a must pick among the wicket-keepers, having amassed 181 runs at a strike-rate of 218.07.

Batsmen

Abdul Naser – Naser has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 313.33 while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.875.

Sudais Khan - Although Sudais Khan has played just three games for Malmo, he has been impressive, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 180.85.

All-rounders

Hammad Rafiq – The Malmo skipper has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has aggregated 164 runs while striking at 202.46 and taken eight wickets as well.

Delawar Khan – The left-handed all-rounder has been magnificent, amassing 123 runs and picking up eight wickets.

Bowlers

Dharmender Singh – Singh has bowled well in the ECS T10 Malmo, taking eight wickets so far.

Saad Mohammad – The 18-year-old seamer has been in good form, picking up eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in AF vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Hammad Rafiq (MAL): 614 points

Musadaq Mubarak (MAL): 511 points

Delawar Khan (AF): 468 points

Ihsan Shirzad (AF): 426 points

Abdul Naser (AF): 300 points

Important stats for AF vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Ihsan Shirzad: 181 runs; SR – 218.07

Abdul Naser: 47 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 313.33 & ER - 3.875

Hammad Rafiq: 164 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 202.46 & ER – 10

Musadaq Mubarak: 86 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 165.38 & ER – 9.09

AF vs MAL Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malmo)

Dream11 Team for Ariana AKIF vs Malmo - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ihsan Shirzad, Sudais Khan, Abdul Naser, Khaled Mohammad, Delawar Khan, Qaiser Munir, Hammad Rafiq, Musadaq Mubarak, Sedik Sahak, Saad Mohammad, Dharmender Singh

Captain: Abdul Naser. Vice-captain: Hammad Rafiq

Dream11 Team 2 for Ariana AKIF vs Malmo - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ihsan Shirzad, Sunny Sharma, Abdul Naser, Khaled Mohammad, Delawar Khan, Qaiser Munir, Hammad Rafiq, Musadaq Mubarak, Harris Aziz, Krishna Digumurthi, Dharmender Singh

Captain: Delawar Khan. Vice-captain: Musadaq Mubarak

Edited by Samya Majumdar