ARI vs HRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Matches 3 & 4

Ariana CC (ARI) will be up against the Helsingborg Royals (HRO) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Monday.

Ariana CC were superb in the 2020 edition of the ECS Malmo. They were unbeaten until the final before going down to Ariana AKIF in the summit clash. Ariana CC will be hoping to go one step further this time around. Meanwhile, the Helsingborg Royals lost all four of their group stage encounters and finished last in Group A.

ARI vs HRO Probable Playing 11 Today

Ariana CC: Mahmood Babar, Muhammad Atif, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan (c), Qader Khan (wk), Adam Ahmadzay, Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Hamed Arabzai, Ahmed Zadran, Dawood Shirzad

Helsingborg Royals: Abinash Panda, Pramod Kompella, Madhan Prabu (c & wk), Prasanjit Behera, Davinder Singh, Chandru Ganesan, Rohit Saproo, Santosh Marathe, Satish Kori, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Shetty

Match Details

ARI vs HRO, Matches 3 and 4, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 2nd 2021, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden is likely to be a good one for batting. A score of around 100-105 could be par at the venue. While the pacers could get some movement early on with the new ball, there might be some turn available for the spinners as well.

Today’s ARI vs HRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keepers

Nusratullah Sultan – Sultan was superb in the ECS Malmo 2020, scoring big runs at a rapid rate. He will be the one to watch out for in today's double-header.

Abinash Panda – The 37-year-old is the star player for HRO and was the leading run-getter and wicket-taker for them last season.

Batsman

Bashir Ahmed – The veteran ARI batter was quite good last season as he amassed 120 runs. He is a frequent finds the boundaries.

All-rounders

Mahmood Babar - The spin-bowling all-rounder has the ability to contribute effectively with both the bat and ball and will be a key player for ARI.

Pramod Kompella – Kompella is likely to open the batting for HRO and has the ability to score big runs. Moreover, he can be handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Dawood Shirzad – Shirzad is one of the key bowlers for ARI. He took six wickets in the 2020 ECS Malmo.

Rohit Saproo – Saproo is going to be a crucial bowler for HRO and the onus will be on him to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

Important stats for ARI vs HRO Dream11 prediction team

Nusratullah Sultan (ARI): 155 runs from four innings; SR – 206.66

Bashir Ahmed (ARI): 120 runs from five innings; SR – 148.14

Dawood Shirzad (ARI): Six wickets from five games; ER – 9.62

Abinash Panda (HRO): 92 runs & three wickets from four games; SR – 116.45 & ER – 7.00

ARI vs HRO Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malmo)

Dream11 Team 1: Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals - ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abinash Panda, Nusratullah Sultan, Santosh Marathe, Bashir Ahmed, Davinder Singh, Pramod Kompella, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Rohit Saproo, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan

Captain: Mahmood Babar. Vice-captain: Pramod Kompella

Dream11 Team 2: Ariana CC vs Helsingborg Royals - ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinash Panda, Madhan Prabu, Nusratullah Sultan, Santosh Marathe, Adam Ahmadzay, Bashir Ahmed, Pramod Kompella, Mahmood Babar, Rohit Saproo, Dawood Shirzad, Ahmed Zadran

Captain: Bashir Ahmed. Vice-captain: Abinash Panda

Edited by Samya Majumdar