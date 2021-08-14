ARI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Bronze Final 

Ariana CC will take on Malmo in the Bronze final of the ECS T10 Malmo at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Saturday.

Ariana CC were quite consistent throughout the league stages, winning six games and losing just twice. However, Goteborg City ended their tournament run in the first ECS T10 Malmo semi-final. Malmo, on the other hand, blew hot and cold throughout the competition and lost to Ariana AKIF in semi-finals.

ARI vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Ariana CC: Qader Khan (wk), Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan (c), Asif Meer, Zamin Zazai, Atif Mohammad, Yusuf Sahak, Absar Khan, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Hamed Arabzai

Malmo: Nikhil Mathur (wk), Sudais Khan, Hammad Rafiq (c), Qaiser Munir, Sunny Sharma, Musadaq Mubarak, Saqlain Shah, Yarjan Mohammadi, Saad Mohammad, Azim Chinwari, Harris Aziz

Match Details

ARI vs MAL, Bronze Final, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 14th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden has been a good one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores on this ground. Although the pacers have found some movement, another high-scoring ECS T10 Malmo encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s ARI vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nusratullah Sultan - The Ariana CC skipper has been in terrific form, scoring 232 runs at a strike rate of 198.29.

Batsmen

Sudais Khan - Sudais Khan has accumulated 85 runs at a strike rate of 180.85 in the ECS T10 Malmo.

Mahmood Babar – The Ariana CC batter has chipped in nicely when required, amassing 136 runs at a strike rate of 122.52.

All-rounders

Hammad Rafiq – The Malmo captain has had a huge impact in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 202.46 while also picking up eight wickets.

Atif Mohammad – Mohammad has fared decently with both the bat and ball. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 207.69 in three innings and also taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Saad Mohammad – The 18-year-old pacer has been in decent form in the ECS T10 Malmo, picking up eight wickets.

Yusuf Sahak – Sahak has been in mind-boggling form this season, taking 19 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Yusuf Sahak (ARI): 720 points

Hammad Rafiq (MAL): 688 points

Nusratullah Sultan (ARI): 587 points

Qaiser Munir (MAL): 536 points

Musadaq Mubarak (MAL): 510 points

Important stats for ARI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Nusratullah Sultan: 232 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 198.29 & ER – 9.00

Yusuf Sahak: 19 wickets; ER – 8.37

Hammad Rafiq: 164 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 202.46 & ER – 10

Musadaq Mubarak: 86 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 165.38 & ER – 9.09

ARI vs MAL Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malmo)

Dream11 Team for Ariana CC vs Malmo - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Bronze Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil Mathur, Nusratullah Sultan, Asif Meer, Sudais Khan, Mahmood Babar, Atif Mohammad, Hammad Rafiq, Musadaq Mubarak, Qaiser Munir, Absar Khan, Yusuf Sahak

Captain: Nusratullah Sultan. Vice-captain: Hammad Rafiq

Dream11 Team for Ariana CC vs Malmo - ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Bronze Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nusratullah Sultan, Asif Meer, Sunny Sharma, Sudais Khan, Mahmood Babar, Hammad Rafiq, Musadaq Mubarak, Qaiser Munir, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Yusuf Sahak

Captain: Yusuf Sahak. Vice-captain: Qaiser Munir

Edited by Samya Majumdar