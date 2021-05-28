ARS vs BBS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Match – May 28th, 2021

Aachen Rising Stars will take on Bonn Blue Star in the 43rd match of the ECS T10 Krefeld.

Bonn Blue Star are currently third in Group B of the ECS T10 Krefeld Points table. Having played eight matches so far, they have won four times, lost thrice and drawn one game. Bonn Blue Star have nine points to their name and a Net Run Rate of 0.531.

On the other hand, Aachen Rising Stars occupy the second position in Group A of the ECS T10 Krefeld. In eight matches so far, they have won five games and lost three matches. Aachen Rising Stars trail group leaders MSC Frankfurt by four points and have an NRR of 1.543.

Squads to choose from:

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

Predicted Playing 11

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

Match Details

Match: Aachen Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star, 43rd Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time: 28th May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favour the bowlers more than the batsmen and the average score on this ground is 92. Both teams would like to bat first after winning the toss since the team batting in the first innings have won 75% of the games played here.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ARS vs BBS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kataria, D Rajudeen, F Jan, V Jeet, V Reddy, M Shafiullah, J Khan, O Shirzad, H Khan, S Khan, A Shirzad

Captain: K Shabab, Vice-Captain: M Raheel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kataria, D Rajudeen, F Jan, V Jeet, V Reddy, R R Singh, M Shafiullah, J Khan, O Shirzad, H Khan, S Khan

Captain: S Kataria, Vice-Captain: F Jan