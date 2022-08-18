ARS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 15 & 16

Aachen Rising Stars (ARS) will take on Bonn Blue Star (BBS) in back-to-back games at the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Thursday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

The Rising Stars have performed well, winning four of their six games to lead the points table. The Blue Star, meanwhile, have won only one of their last four games.

Bonn Blue Star will start as the underdogs, as Aachen Rising Stars are a better team and are expected to prevail.

ARS vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

ARS

Varun Reddy, Taqueer Khan, Mubashar Inayat, Dhaval Goyani, Usama Ali, Dipankar Banerjee, Osman Shirzad, Akhil Sugathan (wk), Ejaz Hashmi, Zainul Hassan, Vijeesh Saraswathi

BBS

Khurram Ilyas, MD Shafiullah, Shabbir Ali, Rajvinder Singh, Ranjit Rana Singh, Haron Khan, Zaheer Abbas (wk), Asad Mohammad, Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, Farmanullah Miakhel

Match Details

Match: ARS vs BBS, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 15 & 16

Date and Time: August 18, 2022; 4:00 PM IST and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is conducive for bowlers, so it could be challenging for batters to get runs. The team that bats first has a better probability of winning, and a low-scoring game could ensue.

ARS vs BBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sugathan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's games. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches and stumpings. Z Abbas is another good pick.

Batters

A Mohammad and D Goyani are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. V Reddy is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in today's games.

All-rounders

H Khan and S Ali are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for today's games. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Ali is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are F Miakhel and E Hashmi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and can be expected to bowl at the death. Z Hassan is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in ARS vs BBS Dream11 prediction team

F Miakhel (BBS)

Z Hassan (ARS)

E Hashmi (ARS)

Aachen Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star: Key stats for Dream11 team

H Khan - 99 runs and three wickets

A Mohammad - 42 runs and two wickets

E Hashmi - 31 runs and eight wickets

Aachen Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star Dream11 Prediction (FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Sugathan, A Mohammad, D Goyani, V Reddy, H Khan, S Ali, U Ali, R Rana Singh, F Miakhel, Z Hassan, E Hashmi.

Captain: H Khan. Vice Captain: E Hashmi..

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Sugathan, Z Abbas, A Mohammad, D Goyani, V Reddy, H Khan, S Ali, R Rana Singh, F Miakhel, Z Hassan, E Hashmi.

Captain: E Hashmi. Vice Captain: Z Hassan.

