ARS vs BYS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 3 & 4

Aachen Rising Stars (ARS) will take on Bayer Spartans (BYS) in back-to-back games at the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Monday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Both teams will play their first ganes in the tournament after successful domestic league campaign. The Rising Stars are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition. The Spartans, meanwhile, are another good team with a lot of experienced and in-form players.

The Rising Stars will look to beign their campaign on a positive note, but the Spartans are the stronger team and should prevail.

ARS vs BYS Probable Playing XIs

ARS

Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Mubashar Inayat, Dhaval Goyani, Fahad Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Osman Shirzad, Imran Afzal (wk), Prateek Harsh, Raj Khamkar, Akhil Sugathan, Vijeesh Saraswathi.

BYS

Shazaib Khan (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Usman Sardar, Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt, Alim Ullah, Raj Bhushan, Muhammad Asif-I, Taha Hassan, Nasib Khusdhel, Altaf Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: ARS vs BYS, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 3 & 4

Date and Time: August 15, 2022; 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is bowler-friendly. The team that bats first has a better chance of winning, so a low-scoring game could ensue.

ARS vs BYS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khan, who has played well in his last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper in today's games. He bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. H Butt is another good pick.

Batters

I Ahmad and A Siddiqui are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. V Reddy is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's games.

All-rounders

M Inayat and F Jan are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Lodhi is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are D Banerjee and O Shirzad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and also bowl at the death. T Hassan is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in ARS vs BYS Dream11 prediction team

M Inayat (ARS)

F Jan (ARS)

A Siddiqui (BYS)

ARS vs BYS Dream11 Prediction (FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Khan, H Butt, V Reddy, A Siddiqui, I Ahmad, M Inayat, F Jan, F Lodhi, O Shirzad, D Banerjee, T Hassan.

Captain: A Siddiqui. Vice Captain: F Jan.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Khan, V Reddy, A Siddiqui, I Ahmad, M Inayat, F Jan, M Ahmed, B Ahmed, O Shirzad, D Banerjee, T Hassan.

Captain: A Siddiqui, Vice Captain: V Reddy.

