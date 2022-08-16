ARS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Krefeld T10 2022 Match 7 & 8

Aachen Rising Stars (ARS) will take on Golden Star Bonn (GSB) in match numbers seven and eight of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground om Krefeld on Tuesday.

Both teams have had a similar start to their campaign, winning one of their two games, losing the other. The Rising Stars failed to chase down 114 in their first game before hunting down 116 in their second to get off the mark against Bayer Spartans.

Meanwhile, Star Bonn eked out a six-run win over Bonn Blue Star. defending 9.8 but lost to the same team in their second game while defending 90.

ARS vs GSB Probable Playing XIs

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Akhil Sugathan (wk), Tauqeer Khan, Zainul Hassan, Ejaz Hashmi, Fahad Khan, Dhaval Goyani, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat (c), Usama Ali, Vijeesh Saraswathi

Golden Star Bonn

Hassnain Naqvi, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Amal Mudappattu (wk), Guri Singh, Adeeb Asgher, Rahib Nawabi, Raju Islam, Zakir Khan (c), Imtiaz Sardar, Leela Gurugubelli

Match Details

Match: ARS vs GSB

Date & Time: August 16, 2022; 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a very good one to bat on, and teams have racked up big scores regularly. After four games, the average first innings score here s 104. More of the same can be expected in this game as well, and another high-scoring game could well be in store.

Today’s ARS vs GSB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akhil Sugathan has chipped in with 28 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 in the competition so far.

Batters

Varun Reddy is in fine form with the bat. He has amassed 78 runs while striking at 210.81 in the tournament. He has hit six fours and seven sixes.

All-rounders

Hassnain Naqvi has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and has also picked up three wickets at an economy of 6.00.

Bowlers

Ejaz Hashmi is atop the wicket charts . He has taken six wickets in two games.

Five best players to pick in ARS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team

Ejaz Hashmi (ARS): 214 points

Hassnain Naqvi (GSB): 160 points

Varun Reddy (ARS): 148 points

Tauqeer Khan (ARS): 120 points

Paritosh Bairagi (GSB): 65 points

Key stats for ARS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team

Varun Reddy: 78 runs

Tauqeer Khan: 28 runs & 2 wickets

Ejaz Hashmi: 6 wickets

Hassnain Naqvi: 23 runs & 3 wickets

Paritosh Bairagi: 29 runs & 1 wicket

ARS vs GSB Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Bonn - ECS Krefeld T10 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akhil Sugathan, Varun Reddy, Tauqeer Khan, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Mubashar Inayat, Guri Singh, Hassnain Naqvi, Ejaz Hashmi, Zainul Hassan, Zakir Khan.

Captain: Varun Reddy. Vice-captain: Hassnain Naqvi.

Dream11 Team for Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Bonn - ECS Krefeld T10 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akhil Sugathan, Varun Reddy, Tauqeer Khan, Paritosh Bairagi, Mubashar Inayat, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Hassnain Naqvi, Ejaz Hashmi, Zainul Hassan, Leela Gurugubelli.

Captain: Ejaz Hashmi. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.

