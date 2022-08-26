ARS vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, 3rd Qualifier

The Aachen Rising Stars (ARS) will take on Koln CC (KCC) in the third Qualifier match at the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Friday, August 26 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ARS vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, and playing 11s for Qualifier 3.

The Aachen Rising Stars have performed exceptionally well in the league stage matches as they have won five of their last eight games. Koln CC, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs. They have won only three of their last eight matches.

Koln CC will try their best to win matches and enter the semi-finals round of the tournament, but the Aachen Rising Stars are a relatively better team. The Aachen Rising Stars are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

ARS vs KCC Match Details

The third Qualifier match of the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 26 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ARS vs KCC, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, 3rd Qualifier

Date and Time: August 26, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The last match played on the pitch was between TV & TBV Lemgo and Dusseldorf Blackcaps, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

ARS vs KCC Form Guide

ARS - L W W W L W W L

KCC - L L W L W L L W

ARS vs KCC Probable Playing XI

ARS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Varun Reddy, Taqueer Khan, Mubashar Inayat, Prateek Harsh, Usama Ali, Dipankar Banerjee, Osman Shirzad, Akhil Sugathan (wk), Ejaz Hashmi, Zainul Hassan, Faheem Jan.

KCC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sasanka Sanka, Manav Panwar, Asmdin Zadran, Aman Kapoor (wk), Sharifollah Sherzad, Ashish Makkar, Pramod Sharma, Smit Nandu, Teja Krishna, Akshay Dhani, Appu Murali.

ARS vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sugathan (8 matches, 66 runs, 5 catches)

A Sugathan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

V Reddy (8 matches, 182 runs)

V Reddy and M Panwar are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. U Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

Z Hassan (8 matches, 113 runs, 9 wickets)

Z Hassan and A Dhani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sanka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Hashmi (6 matches, 32 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Hashmi and A Zadran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Sharifollah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ARS vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Hassan

Z Hassan is one of the best all-rounders to bat in the top order and also bowls in the death overs. He is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 113 runs and picked up nine wickets in eight matches.

E Hashmi

E Hashmi is one of the top bowlers in this tournament who will bowl in the death overs. Fans can expect him to take a good number of wickets in today's matches. He has already taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for ARS vs KCC, 3rd Qualifier Match

Players Player Stats Fantasy Points Z Hassan 113 runs and 9 wickets 464 points E Hashmi 32 runs and 10 wickets 441 points V Reddy 182 runs 339 points S Sanka 188 runs and 4 wickets 408 points A Dhani 34 runs and 7 wickets 302 points

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln CC Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: A Sugathan

Batters: V Reddy, U Ali, M Panwar

All-rounders: Z Hassan, A Dhani, T Khan, S Sanka

Bowlers: E Hashmi, A Zadran, S Sharifollah

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln CC Grand League

Wicket-keeper: A Sugathan

Batters: V Reddy, A Makkar, M Panwar

All-rounders: Z Hassan, A Dhani, T Khan, S Sanka

Bowlers: E Hashmi, A Zadran, S Sharifollah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das