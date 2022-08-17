ARS vs KCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 11 & 12

The Aachen Rising Stars (ARS) will take on Koln Challengers (KCH) in back-to-back matches of FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Wednesday (August 17) at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in their opening fixtures. The Aachen Rising Stars have won three of their last four games and are currently leading the points table. The Koln Challengers, on the other hand, have won both of their last two games.

The Koln Challengers will try their best to win both the matches and take away the top spot in the points table, but the Aachen Rising Stars are a relatively better team. The Aachen Rising Stars are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

ARS vs KCH Probable Playing XI

ARS Playing XI

Varun Reddy, Taqueer Khan, Mubashar Inayat, Dhaval Goyani, Usama Ali, Dipankar Banerjee, Osman Shirzad, Akhil Sugathan (wk), Ejaz Hashmi, Zainul Hassan, Vijeesh Saraswathi.

KCH Playing XI

Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Naule Aravind, Naga Guntur, Rohit Narayanan, Kesava Motati, Sriram Gurumurthy, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Nikhil Patil–ll, Sabith Ramanl.

Match Details

ARS vs KCH, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 11 & 12

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld generally favors the bowlers, hence it could be challenging for batters to score runs on this wicket. The team that bats first in this game has a better probability of winning. Fans should anticipate a low-scoring game with numerous bowler wickets.

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sugathan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

T Khan and R Narayanan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. V Reddy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Inayat and S Gurumurthy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Muthusubramanian is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Patil-II and E Hashmi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Z Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction team

M Inayat (ARS)

Z Hassan (ARS)

E Hashmi (ARS)

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers: Important stats for Dream11 team

T Khan - 53 runs and three wickets

S Gurumurthy - 42 runs and two wickets

E Hashmi - 15 runs and seven wickets

Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Sugathan, V Reddy, R Narayanan, T Khan, S Gurumurthy, A Muthusubramanian, M Inayat, U Ali, N Patil-II, E Hashmi, Z Hassan.

Captain: E Hashmi Vice Captain: Z Hassan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Sugathan, V Reddy, N Guntur, T Khan, S Gurumurthy, A Muthusubramanian, M Inayat, O Shirzad, N Patil-II, E Hashmi, Z Hassan.

Captain: E Hashmi Vice Captain: S Gurumurthy

