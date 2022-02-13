ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 13

Aryan Club Women will take on Rajasthan Club Women in match number 12 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

These are the two teams at the bottom of the points table. Both sides have lost three games and won just one. Aryan Club Women are in last place due to a worse net run rate.

ARC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Aryan Club Women: Hrishita Niladri Basu (wk), VR Vanitha (c), Sasthi Mondal, Munmum Khatun, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Megha Ghosh, Sanchita Adhikary, Pragati Prasad, Koyel Sutradhar, Deballina Samanta

Rajasthan Club Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Sumana Mondal, Dhara Gujjar (c), Dipa Das, Sonail Mondal, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika ishaque, Rasmani Das

Match Details

Match: ARC-W vs RAC-W

Date & Time: February 13th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have been on top. The pacers have found a hint of movement with the new-ball and spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas is the leading run-getter for RAC-W in this tournament. She has accumulated 83 runs in four innings.

Batters

Dhara Gujjar has been in good form with both bat and ball. She has scored 58 runs and has taken two wickets with the ball as well.

All-rounders

Jhumia Khatun has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. She has mustered 75 runs and has returned with seven wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Mouli Manik Mandal is at the top of the wicket charts and has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 3.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jhumia Khatun (ARC-W): 334 points

Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 299 points

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 216 points

VR Vanitha (ARC-W): 181 points

Priyanka madhab Sarkar (RAC-W): 166 points

Important stats for ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jhumia Khatun: 75 runs & 7 wickets

VR Vanitha: 38 runs & 2 wickets

Mouli Manik Mandal: 8 wickets

Dhara Gujjar: 58 runs & 2 wickets

ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Aryan Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, VR Vanitha, Dipa Das, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Megha Ghosh, Saika ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Koyel Sutradhar

Captain: Jhumia Khatun Vice-captain: Mouli Manik Mandal

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Aryan Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, VR Vanitha, Sumana Mondal, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Megha Ghosh, Saika ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Koyel Sutradhar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: VR Vanitha Vice-captain: Dhara Gujjar

Edited by Parimal