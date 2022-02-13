ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 13

Aryan Club Women will take on Rajasthan Club Women in match number 12 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.
These are the two teams at the bottom of the points table. Both sides have lost three games and won just one. Aryan Club Women are in last place due to a worse net run rate.
ARC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today
Aryan Club Women: Hrishita Niladri Basu (wk), VR Vanitha (c), Sasthi Mondal, Munmum Khatun, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Megha Ghosh, Sanchita Adhikary, Pragati Prasad, Koyel Sutradhar, Deballina Samanta
Rajasthan Club Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Sumana Mondal, Dhara Gujjar (c), Dipa Das, Sonail Mondal, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika ishaque, Rasmani Das
Match Details
Match: ARC-W vs RAC-W
Date & Time: February 13th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have been on top. The pacers have found a hint of movement with the new-ball and spinners have got turn as well.
Today’s ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sanshita Sumit Bishwas is the leading run-getter for RAC-W in this tournament. She has accumulated 83 runs in four innings.
Batters
Dhara Gujjar has been in good form with both bat and ball. She has scored 58 runs and has taken two wickets with the ball as well.
All-rounders
Jhumia Khatun has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. She has mustered 75 runs and has returned with seven wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Mouli Manik Mandal is at the top of the wicket charts and has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 3.29.
Top 5 best players to pick in ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jhumia Khatun (ARC-W): 334 points
Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 299 points
Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 216 points
VR Vanitha (ARC-W): 181 points
Priyanka madhab Sarkar (RAC-W): 166 points
Important stats for ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jhumia Khatun: 75 runs & 7 wickets
VR Vanitha: 38 runs & 2 wickets
Mouli Manik Mandal: 8 wickets
Dhara Gujjar: 58 runs & 2 wickets
ARC-W vs RAC-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, VR Vanitha, Dipa Das, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Megha Ghosh, Saika ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Koyel Sutradhar
Captain: Jhumia Khatun Vice-captain: Mouli Manik Mandal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, VR Vanitha, Sumana Mondal, Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Megha Ghosh, Saika ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Koyel Sutradhar
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: VR Vanitha Vice-captain: Dhara Gujjar