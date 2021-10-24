AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 14

Match 14 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 has Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) taking on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) at the Invermay Park in Launceston on Sunday.

The Adelaide Strikers have been the team to beat i the WBBL 2021 with no losses in three games so far. With the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Amanda Wellington firing on full cylinders, the Strikers head into the game as the clear favorites. However, they face an equally impressive Brisbane Heat side led by Jess Jonassen. With perhaps the most explosive batting unit of the competition in their ranks, the Heat will also fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

AS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby and Darcie Brown

BH-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock and Mikayla Hinkley

Match Details

AS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: 24th October 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on with some extra bounce and movement available for the pacers. While the new ball should move around a bit, the batters are likely to take on the bowlers in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Who else but Georgia Redmayne? The Aussie international has been in fine touch in the WBBL, playing a match-winning knock against the Perth Scorchers earlier in the week. Redmayne is capable of scoring big runs consistently, making her a must-have in your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team over Tegan McPharlin.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world. She scored an unbeaten 36 in the previous game against the Renegades, but she is well and truly capable of much more. With form on her side and given her range of shots, Wolvaardt is one to have in your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath has been the star of the show so far, winning the Player of the Match award in both completed games for the Adelaide Strikers. She has been brilliant with both the bat and ball and you wouldn't want to overlook her for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Poonam Yadav has had a good start to her WBBL career, using her skills and guile to good effect. With a slew of right-handers in the opposition ranks, Yadav's ability to turn the ball away and outfox them with flight makes her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 218 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 226 points

Amanda Wellington (AS-W) - 185 points

Important stats for AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Redmayne - 77 runs in 2 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 77.00

Jess Jonassen - 17 wickets in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.88

Amanda Wellington - 5 wickets in 3 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 13.80

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Poonam Yadav, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Georgia Prestwidge.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Dane van Niekerk, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Poonam, Sarah Coyte and Darcie Brown.

Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

Edited by Samya Majumdar