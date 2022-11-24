AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Challenger

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the Challenger of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Strikers were one of the teams to beat in the group phase, winning eight out of their 13 games. While the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Katie Mack have starred with the bat, it has been the Adelaide Strikers' bowling attack that has been crucial to their fortunes. They now come across an upbeat Brisbane Heat side that beat the Hobart Hurricanes comfortably in the Eliminator. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, with Georgia Redmayne being available for the Heat. With a place in the final in the offing, an entertaining game beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval.

AS-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The Challenger match of WBBL 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat Women take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, The Challenger

Date and Time: 24th November 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AS-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers: L-NR-L-W-W

Brisbane Heat: L-W-L-NR-W

AS-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Amelia Kerr, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr and Courtney Sippel.

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, The Challenger

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (11 matches, 347 runs, Average: 38.56)

Georgia Redmayne is back after spending some time on the sidelines due to injury. She is the Brisbane Heat's top run-scorer with 347 runs in 11 matches. Redmayne scored only 14 runs in her previous WBBL game, but given her ability to score big runs and pace her innings perfectly, she is a top pick for your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (14 matches, 317 runs, Average: 24.38)

Katie Mack has had a decent season so far, scoring 317 runs in 14 matches. She is averaging 24.38 with one fifty to her name as well. Although her recent form has not been great, Mack's experience and ability should make her a viable pick for your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (14 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 18.32)

Amelia Kerr has been in fine form for the Heat, scoring 252 runs and picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches. While Kerr has been used in different positions in the batting unit, Kerr has stood out with her effective leg spin in the middle overs. Given the conditions on offer, Kerr should be another top pick in your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (14 matches, 20 wickets, Average: 15.85)

Amanda Wellington is one of the leading wicket-takers in WBBL 2022, picking up 20 wickets in 14 matches. She is averaging 15.85 with the ball, often taking wickets in the middle overs. With Wellington in good form coming into the game, she is a must-have in your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt has been in fine form coming into this game, scoring 75 runs against the Thunder. The South African opener has been in good touch with 341 runs in 14 matches this season. Given her recent form and ability to play both pace and spin well, Wolvaardt is a fine captaincy pick for your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen is the leading wicket-taker in the WBBL 2022 with 24 wickets in 15 matches. She picked up four wickets in the win against the Hurricanes in the previous game. With Jonassen also chipping in with quick runs down the order, Jonassen is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Georgia Redmayne 347 runs in 11 matches Grace Harris 274 runs in 13 matches Megan Schutt 23 wickets in 13 matches Laura Wolvaardt 341 runs in 14 matches Amanda Wellington 20 wickets in 14 matches

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, The Challenger

Danielle Wyatt has been in good touch of late, scoring fifties in each of her last two games. The Brisbane Heat opener is striking at 129 this season, holding her in good stead. If Wyatt is able to get herself going in the powerplay, she could be a brilliant addition to your AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Katie Mack

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (vc), Deandra Dottin, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Nicola Hancock

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Deandra Dottin, Amelia Kerr (vc), Tahlia McGrath (c)

Bowlers: Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Nicola Hancock

