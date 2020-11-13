AS-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 14th, 2020

Match 34 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 pits Adelaide Strikers against the defending champions Brisbane Heat at the Drummoyne Oval on Saturday.

Two-time champions Brisbane Heat have blown hot and cold in the WBBL this season. Despite having a resourceful roster, they have only won two of their six completed WBBL games, which is a cause of concern for them. While the likes of Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris have done well with the bat, they will need Jess Jonassen and Maddy Green to come to the party sooner rather than later, as the WBBL heads towards its business end.

It has been a similar story in the WBBL for the Adelaide Strikers as well; they have had three wins in seven completed games. Despite starting the season brightly, Adelaide Strikers haven't been able to get going in the tournament this season. The onus will be on Adelaide bowlers, especially Sarah Coyte and Megan Schutt, to restrict a strong Heat batting unit in Sydney.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper although one might hand the Heat the edge ahead of this WBBL encounter. With both teams looking to sustain their bid for a top-four finish, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Drummoyne Oval on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins and Ellie Falconer.

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine De Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

Predicted Playing-11

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt (C), Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price and Stefanie Taylor.

Brisbane Heat Women

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Sippel.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 34

Date: 14th November, 2020; at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

Although the last few WBBL 2020 games at the Drummoyne Oval were washed out, a relatively high-scoring game could be on the cards between Adelaide and Brisbane on Saturday.

The ball should come on to the bat well although the batters would need to keep an eye out for movement off the surface. The spinners could play a role in the proceedings, as the square boundaries could play into their hands. With the pitch not expected to change much during the game, both teams would want to bat first and make use of the good batting conditions.

AS-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Redmayne, L Wolvaardt, B Patterson, M Green, J Jonassen, A Kerr, A Wellington, S Taylor, S Coyte, M Schutt and C Sippel.

Captain: J Jonassen. Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, L Wolvaardt, K Mack, M Green, J Jonassen, G Harris, A Wellington, S Taylor, S Coyte, M Schutt and C Sippel.

Captain: J Jonassen. Vice-Captain: A Wellington.