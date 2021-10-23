AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for WBBL, Match 10

The Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) in the 10th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Invermay Park in Launceston on Saturday.

The Adelaide Strikers have won their first two WBBL matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They beat the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in their last match. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have managed to pick up a single win from their three WBBL matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They won their last match against the Melbourne Stars by a massive 63-run margin.

AS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Tahlia McGrath (C), Dane Van Niekerk, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

HB-W XI

Rachel Priest (C & WK), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith.

Match Details

AS-W vs HB-W, Match 10, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 04:45 AM IST

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Invermay Park in Launceston is overall a good batting wicket. Although the batters will get full value for their shots, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The first-innings score in the only WBBL 2021 match played at the venue was 172 runs.

Today’s AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest: Priest is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming match. She has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 134-plus in three matches.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Adelaide Strikers, having scored 36 runs in two matches.

Mignon du Preez: Preez has failed to perform with the bat so far this season. But she is a quality batter who could play a big knock on Saturday.

All-rounders

Tahlia McGrath: McGrath has impressed everyone with her all-round performances. She has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 126.02 while also picking up three wickets in two matches.

Ruth Johnston: Johnston can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. She has picked up four wickets and also scored 32 runs in three outings.

Bowlers

Molly Strano: Strano has picked up five wickets, including her best figures of 3/19, in three matches. She is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Sarah Coyte: Coyte has bowled pretty well so far this season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.18 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 214 points

Rachel Priest (HB-W) - 209 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) - 209 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) - 178 points

Sarah Coyte (AS-W) - 151 points

Important Stats for AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath: 92 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 126.02 and ER - 6.00

Rachel Priest: 130 runs in 3 matches; SR - 134.02

Ruth Johnston: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 76.19 and ER - 3.00

Molly Strano: 15 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 125.00 and ER - 5.50

Sarah Coyte: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.18

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Katie Mack, Dane Van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Rachel Priest.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Bridget Patterson, Dane Van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sarah Coyte, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar