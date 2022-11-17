AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 50

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the 50th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Hurricanes are on a roll in the WBBL, winning four of their last five matches. The likes of Molly Strano and Mignon du Preez have led the way as the Hurricanes eye a top-three finish in the points table.

The Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, have lost their way of late with no wins in their last three matches. However, they have a strong roster with Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt in decent form with the ball. Both teams look evenly matched on paper and should make for an exciting contest in Sydney.

AS-W vs HB-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 50th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 10:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AS-W vs HB-W Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers: W-W-L-NR-L

Hobart Hurricanes: W-W-W-L-W

AS-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ellyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano and Amy Smith.

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 50

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (11 matches, 211 runs, SR: 121.97)

Lizelle Lee has been decent for the Hurricanes this season, scoring 211 runs at a strike rate of 121.97. She has gotten off to starts in the last few matches without converting them into big ones. With Lee due for a big score, she is a top pick for your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (12 matches, 266 runs, Average: 22.17)

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the Adelaide Strikers' top batters with 266 runs in 12 matches. She is averaging 22.17 and has been used in different positions in the batting unit. With Wolvaardt capable of scoring big runs, she is a must-have in your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicola Carey (27(18) and 1/14 in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

In the absence of Heather Graham, Nicola Carey has stepped up of late for the Hurricanes. She scored 27 runs and picked up a wicket in her previous outing against the Stars. Carey should enjoy the conditions in Sydney as well, making her a good pick for your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (12 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 15.24)

Amanda Wellington has been the standout bowler for the Strikers, taking 17 wickets at an average of 15.24. While at times she has proven to be expensive, Wellington has picked up key wickets at times of need in the middle overs. With Wellington claiming two wickets against the Hurricanes in the reverse fixture, she is another must-have in your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin has had her moments in this tournament, scoring 228 runs in 12 innings, including two fifties. While she is striking in excess of 100 with the bat, Dottin has added value with the ball as well, picking up seven wickets. With Dottin's all-round skill set holding her in good stead, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee has scores of 24 (16), 13 (7), and 24 (19) in her last three outings. She has gotten the Hurricanes off to flyers without converting them. She is an experienced campaigner with big scores to her name in her WBBL career. Given her recent glimpses of form, Lee could be a fine captaincy pick in your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mignon du Preez 253 runs in 11 matches Molly Strano 18 wickets in 11 matches Jemma Barsby 12 wickets in 12 matches Laura Wolvaardt 266 runs in 12 matches Amanda Wellington 17 wickets in 12 matches

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 50

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 90 runs in her last two outings, even earning a promotion to the top of the order. Wolvaardt is a technically sound batter who can play both pace and spin well. With Wolvaardt due a for big score in the WBBL this season, she could be a game-changing selection in your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! Click here for more expert tips and suggestions on this AS-W vs HB-W match!

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee (vc)

Batters: Elyse Villani, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Maisy Gibson

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin (c), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey (vc)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby

Poll : 0 votes