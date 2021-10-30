AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 26

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 26th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers Women have won two out of their five WBBL 2021 matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table. Their last match against the Perth Scorchers was tied, but they eventually lost the contest via Super Over. The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have won four out of their six WBBL 2021 matches and are currently second in the standings. They beat Sydney Sixers Women by 12 runs in their last outing.

AS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Tahlia McGrath (C), Dane Van Niekerk, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (WK), Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling.

Match Details

AS-W vs MR-W, Match 26, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 31st October 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lilac Hill Park has generally been bowler-friendly. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 132 runs.

Today’s AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josephine Dooley: Dooley hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 38 runs at a strike rate of 105.55. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues: Rodrigues has been in brilliant form with the bat in WBBL 2021. She is the the Melbourne Renegades' leading run-scorer this season with 160 runs in five matches.

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Adelaide Strikers, scoring 95 runs at a strike rate of 120-plus in five matches.

All-rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur: Kaur has impressed everyone with her all-round performances in WBBL 2021. She has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 120.66 while also picking up five wickets in five outings.

Tahlia McGrath: McGrath can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She has scored 109 runs, including her highest score of 50*, while also scalping four wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington: Wellington has bowled pretty well in WBBL 2021, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.82. She can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Sarah Coyte: Coyte has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 in five matches. She is also the leading wicket-taker for her side this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 385 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 290 points

Sarah Coyte (AS-W) - 277 points

Amanda-Jade Wellington (AS-W) - 270 points

Sophie Molineux (MR-W) - 244 points

Important Stats for AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 146 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 120.66 and ER - 6.77

Tahlia McGrath: 109 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 119.78 and ER - 7.46

Sarah Coyte: 19 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 135.71 and ER - 6.36

Amanda-Jade Wellington: 33 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 5.82

Sophie Molineux: 35 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 83.33 and ER - 4.46

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josephine Dooley, Katie Mack, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Dane Van Niekerk, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Dane Van Niekerk.

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josephine Dooley, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Courtney Webb, Dane Van Niekerk, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Carly Leeson, Darcie Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar