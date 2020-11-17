AS-W vs MR-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 18th, 2020

Match 47 of the WBBL 2020 features Adelaide Strikers Women taking on Melbourne Renegades Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into this WBBL game on the back of a thrilling win against Hobart Hurricanes, the Strikers are well on course for a playoff finish, with five wins in ten games.

Despite losing Suzie Bates to a season-ending shoulder injury, the Strikers have rallied well under the leadership of Megan Schutt, who has led by example with the ball in hand. With their plethora of all-rounders coming up with sizeable contributions as well, the Strikers look good for another win in this WBBL fixture.

Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades, are slowly gathering some momentum in the WBBL 2020. Despite reeling at the bottom of the table, the Renegades have managed to come up with the goods of late, with Courtney Webb and Sophie Molineux leading the way. They remain the only team to have beaten the table-toppers Melbourne Stars, which should remind fans of their ability with both bat and ball.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, one would fancy the Strikers to notch up their sixth win of the WBBL season by beating the Renegades, who have already lost Maitlan Brown and Georgia Wareham to injury. Nevertheless, we should be in for another cracking WBBL game, with both sides looking to go all out for a win on Wednesday.

WBBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt and Alex Price.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Advertisement

Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Lizelle Lee, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Ella Hayward, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale, Lea Tahuhu and Amy Yates.

Predicted Playing-11:

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt (C), Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Josie Dooley (WK), Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erin Fazackerley, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward, Makinley Blows and Lea Tahuhu.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 47

Date: 18th November, 2020; at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Pitch Report

The Sydney Showground Stadium has seen its fair share of entertainment over the last few WBBL games, with scores of over 150 runs being notched up with relative ease.

There isn't likely to be much help on offer for the bowlers although change of pace could be key for both teams on this surface. The batters will need to keep an eye out for variable bounce, which should pave the way for an even contest between bat and ball.

140-150 should be a decent total, as the pitch conditions are unlikely to change much during the game.

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lee, L Wolvaardt, A Satterthwaite, B Patterson, T McGrath, S Molineux, S Taylor, S Coyte, M Schutt, C Leeson and M Strano.

Captain: L Lee. Vice-Captain: T McGrath.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lee, L Wolvaardt, A Satterthwaite, K Mack, T McGrath, S Molineux, A Wellington, M Penna, M Schutt, C Leeson and M Strano.

Captain: A Satterthwaite. Vice-Captain: T McGrath.