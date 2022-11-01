AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 26

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 26th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction.

Adelaide Strikers Women have been in good form in the tournament and have momentum on their side. They lost their first two games before winning four in a row. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women lost their first three encounters. But their last three games have had two washouts and one win.

AS-W vs MS-W Match Details WBBL 2022

The 26th match of the WBBL 2022 between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on November 22 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs MS-W, Match 26, WBBL 2022

Date & Time: November 2nd 2022, 10 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AS-W vs MS-W Pitch Report

This will be the first WBBL 2022 game at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Although the track is likely to be a good one to bat on, it might assist the spinners.

AS-W vs MS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Adelaide Strikers Women: W, W, W, W, L

Melbourne Stars Women: NR, W, NR, L, L

AS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Adelaide Strikers Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Melbourne Stars Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Melbourne Stars Women Probable Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Una Raymond-Hoey, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Sophie Day.

Today’s AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (4 innings, 103 runs)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in decent touch with the bat, having scored 103 runs in four WBBL 2022 outings at a strike rate of 124.09.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (6 matches, 160 runs)

Katie Mack has accumulated 160 runs at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 105.26.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (6 matches, 118 runs, 0 wickets)

Deandra Dottin hasn't been in the best of form in the WBBL so far. The West Indies all-rounder has mustered 118 runs while striking at 106.30. She is yet to take a wicket and has an economy rate of 8.18. But she is a match-winner and could be the player to watch out for.

Top Bowler Pick

Darcie Brown (6 matches, 11 wickets)

Darcie Brown has bowled really well in the tournament, taking 11 wickets in six encounters at an economy rate of 5.30.

AS-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland (6 matches, 126 runs, 8 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been superb with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 126 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 112.50. She has also taken eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.74.

Amanda Wellington (6 matches, 11 wickets)

Amanda Wellington has been in top form with the ball in WBBL 2022. The leg-spinner has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. She averages 12.90 and strikes once every two overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Annabel Sutherland 126 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Amanda Wellington 11 wickets in 6 matches Darcie Brown 11 wickets in 6 matches Deandra Dottin 118 runs & 0 wickets in 6 matches Katie Mack 160 runs in 6 matches

AS-W vs MS-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and excellent bowlers in their ranks. The likes of Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Amanda Wellington and Darcie Brown will be the ones to watch out for in the AS-W vs MS-W game.

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Madeline Penna, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington (vc), Darcie Brown, Sophie Day

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown (c), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff

