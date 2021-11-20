AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 52

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 52nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Adelaide Strikers are in a pretty comfortable position, needing one win from their remaining two group stage games to qualify for the semi-finals. The Strikers, who have won four of their last five matches, are currently fourth in the WBBL 2021 table with 13 points. Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers are on the verge of being out of the semi-final race. They will have to win their upcoming two matches by a massive margin in order to have any hope of securing a place in the last four.
AS-W vs SS-W Probable Playing 11 Today
AS-W XI
Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown
SS-W XI
Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatie, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes
Match Details
AS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 52
Date and Time: 20th November, 2021, 7:40 AM IST
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch Report
The surface at the Adelaide Oval is expected to be a balanced one where both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. With the outfield being quicker, the batters will get value for their strokes. However, they will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.
Today’s AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Alyssa Healy is one of the most destructive white-ball batters in women’s cricket. She is a force to be reckoned with at the top of the order and although she hasn't been in the best of form in WBBL 2021, one can never count her off.
Batters
Laura Wolvaardt has had a good WBBL 2021 campaign with the bat, chalking up 308 runs in 11 matches with a highest score of 54.
Indian opener Shafali Verma has had a topsy-turvy WBBL season, failing to truly excel. She has a highest score of 57 in the competition.
All-rounders
Ashleigh Gardner is an important all-rounder for Sydney Sixers Women. She has a tendency to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and can also strike the ball a long way. Gardner has scored 197 runs and picked up seven wickets in WBBL 2021.
Ellyse Perry is regarded among the greatest all-rounders in women’s cricket. She has continued her excellent form and is the highest run-scorer for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL. Perry has managed 310 runs at an average of 34.44. She has also taken five wickets.
Bowler
Amanda Wellington has been in incredible form with the ball lately, picking up seven wickets in the last five matches. She will be hoping to provide more breakthroughs in today's game.
Top 5 best players to pick in AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team
Tahila McGrath (AS-W) – 651 points
Amanda Wellington (AS-W) – 584 points
Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W) – 572 points
Ellyse Perry (SS-W) – 568 points
Laura Wolvaardt (AS-W) – 462 points
Important stats for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team
Amanda Wellington: 15 wickets
Ashleigh Gardner: 197 runs and 7 wickets
Ellyse Perry: 310 runs and 5 wickets
Katie Mack: 313 runs
Laura Wolvaardt: 303 runs
AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown
Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown
Captain: Tahila McGrath. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington