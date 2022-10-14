AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 3

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the third Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers started their WBBL campaign in fine fashion, beating the Brisbane Heat in a last-ball thriller. While the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Ellyse Perry impressed in the previous game, they would want their big guns Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner to come up with the goods as well.

The Sixers will be in for a stern test in the form of the Adelaide Strikers, who were one of the teams to beat last year. They have a strong squad in place with a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Mackay.

AS-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The third match of WBBL 2022 will see the Adelaide Strikers Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park. The game is set to take place at 10:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AS-W vs SS-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The previous game at the Ray Mitchell Oval saw 284 runs being scored, indicating help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers had a major say, accounting for 11 out of 14 wickets in the last game. Conditions should not change much during the course of the game, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 141

Average 2nd-innings score: 143

AS-W vs SS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sydney Sixers: LLLLW

Adelaide Strikers: WLWWL

AS-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Annie O'Neil.

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 3

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (73 matches, 1943 runs, SR: 100.05)

Alyssa Healy is one of the top run-scorers in WBBL history with 1943 runs in 73 matches. Although she did not have a great 2021 season, Healy is still one of the most explosive batters in the world. Given his ability to tee off from ball one, Healy is a top pick for your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (17 WBBL 2021 matches, 513 runs, Average: 64.12)

Katie Mack was one of the top run-scorers last season, amassing 513 runs at an average of 64.12. She made full use of her promotion to the top of the order, coming up with consistent knocks for the Strikers. With Mack capable of scoring big runs, she is a good choice for your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (55(48) and 2/27 in the previous WBBL 2022 match)

Ellyse Perry had a brilliant start to her WBBL campaign, scoring a fine fifty at the top of the order. She also doubled down on her bowling, picking up two wickets and bowling her full quota of overs. With the conditions also suiting her, Perry should be a fine addition to your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (17 WBBL 2021 matches, 23 wickets, Average: 16.35)

Amanda Wellington was the top wicket-taker in the WBBL last season, picking up 23 wickets in 17 matches. She averaged just 16.35 with the ball and also claimed a fifer towards the end of the tournament. With Wellington adding value with the bat as well, she is a must-have in your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with her T20I batting and bowling averages reading 24.75 and 21.34, respectively. Her batting strike rate of 130.29 is among the best in the business. Although she could not get going in the previous game, Gardner is expected to bat in the top order, making her a fine captaincy pick in your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has been in sensational form of late and was one of the top performers in WBBL 2021 as well. She scored over 300 runs, often finishing games in the middle order. McGrath is also more than capable of picking up wickets with her medium pace, making her a viable captain or vice-captain pick in your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ellyse Perry 55(48) and 2/27 in the previous match Maitlan Brown 3/20 in the previous match Sophie Ecclestone 1/31 in the previous match Amanda Wellington 23 wickets in 17 matches in WBBL 2021 Tahlia McGrath 338 runs in 17 matches in WBBL 2021

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 3

Four wickets fell in the powerplay across both innings in the previous game, with Ellyse Perry and Jess Kerr using the conditions to perfection. Adelaide Strikers boast perhaps the best swing bowler in the world in Megan Schutt, who can swing the ball both ways. Given the conditions, she could be a game-changing selection in your AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda Wellington

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Bridget Patterson, Ashleigh Gardner (c)

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicole Bolton

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

