AS-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 15th, 2020

The 37th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) will see the Adelaide Strikers going up against Sydney Sixers at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

The Strikers have seven points from nine matches so far in their campaign, a real concern for them as they push to make the WBBL 2020 playoffs. Form isn't on their side either, with the Megan Schutt-led side having come second in both their previous games.

There's a similar case on the other side of the fence, with the Sydney Sixers having lost three matches in a row to find themselves in a real pickle. At one stage, the Sixers were atop the WBBL 2020 points table, but three losses in a row now sees them in a whole spot of bother. Marizanne Kapp's injury will further compound their woes, and with the race for a spot in the qualification stages quickly heating up, the Sixers certainly have their backs up on the wall.

Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Megan Schutt, Alex Price, Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins and Ellie Falconer.

Sydney Sixers Women

Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Angela Reakes and Dane van Niekerk.

Predicted Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt (C), Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price and Stefanie Taylor.

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffiths, Angela Reakes and Emma Hughes.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 37

Date: 15th November 2020 at 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The surface at the Drummoyne Oval has slowed down as matches have progressed, and this trend it expected to continue during the course of this game as well. The captain who wins the toss will want to bat first, and a total above 140 can give the chasing team a tough challenge.

AS-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, E Burns, A Gardner, L Wolvaardt, E Perry, T McGrath, A Wellington, M Penna, D Brown, S Coyte and M Schutt.

Captain: E Perry Vice-Captain: T McGrath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, K Mack, A Gardner, L Wolvaardt, E Perry, T McGrath, A Wellington, S Campbell, D Brown, S Coyte and S Taylor.

Captain: S Coyte Vice-Captain: A Healy