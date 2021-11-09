AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 38

Match 38 of the WBBL 2021 has Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) taking on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Despite boasting perhaps the strongest roster in the tournament, the Adelaide Strikers have underwhelmed and are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They will be keen to overturn their form in front of their home crowd against the defending champions Sydney Thunder, who have been equally disappointing in WBBL 2021. With time running out and both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval.

AS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Issy Wong and Sam Bates

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte

Match Details

AS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2021, Match 38

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is a decent one to bat on despite ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around early on, it should skid nicely on to the bat. As the game progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson: Tahlia Wilson has done fairly well since being promoted to the top of the Thunder's batting unit. Adding in her wicketkeeping skills makes her a good option for your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team and should give her the nod over Tegan McPharlin, who is likely to bat in the lower order for the Adelaide Strikers.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt has blown hot and cold in this tournament despite scoring over 100 runs at a healthy strike rate. She is one of the best batters in the world and, given her potential, should score some runs at the expense of the Thunder's bowlers in this fixture.

All-rounder

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma has been the Thunder's best player in WBBL 2021 with a heap of runs and wickets to show for her efforts. She will look to continue her fine form in this game as well, making her a must-have in your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington's form has tailed off a bit in the last few games, which has dented the Strikers' fortunes severely. However, she is not one to be kept down for long and should ideally bounce back with a better performance in front of the home support on Tuesday.

Top 3 best players to pick in AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) - 520 points

Hannah Darlington (ST-W) - 402 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 347 points

Important stats for AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt - 156 runs in 7 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 126.83

Tahlia McGrath - 124 runs in 7 WBBL 2021 match, SR: 118.10

Deepti Sharma - 10 wickets in 7 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.40

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Sam Bates and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Corinne Hall, Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Sam Bates and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar