ASA vs MRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 28

The 28th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature Adelaide Strikers Academy (ASA) against Melbourne Renegades Academy (MRA) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin on Friday, August 22. Before this exciting game, here is everything you need to know about the ASA vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Adelaide Strikers Academy have won one of their last two matches. They defeated the Australian Capital Territory by nine wickets in their most recent game. Melbourne Renegades Academy, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by five wickets in their latest game.
Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.
ASA vs MRA Match Details
The 28th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 22 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ASA vs MRA, 28th Match
Date and Time: 22nd August 2025, 7:00 AM IST
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin
Pitch Report
The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is a batting-friendly surface where batters find it easy to score well. Pacers are more important than spinners at this venue.
ASA vs MRA Form Guide
ASA - Won 1 of their last two matches
MRA - Won 2 of their last three matches
ASA vs MRA Probable Playing XI
ASA Playing XI
No injury updates
Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Winter, Ryan King, Alex Ross (c), Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Tom O’Connell, Jerrassis Wadia, Hanno Jacobs, Tim Oakley, Aubrey Stockdale
MRA Playing XI
No injury updates
Josh Brown, Ollie Peake, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland ©, Jai Lemire (wk), Arjun Nair, Dylan Brasher, Fergus O’Neill, Xavier Crone, Callum Stow, David Moody
ASA vs MRA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Lemire
J Lemire is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper choice for today's game. He is in excellent form and scoring heavily in nearly every domestic match. He has scored 79 runs in the last five games. H Nielsen is another strong wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
O Peake
J Brown and O Peake are the two top batting choices for today's Dream11 team. O Peake is in outstanding form and scoring runs consistently in domestic leagues. He has scored 146 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches. J Winter is another strong batter for today's game.
All-rounders
H Manenti
J Wadia and H Manenti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are essential for today's match. H Manenti will bat at the top of the order and bowl some overs in today's game. He has scored 92 runs and taken seven wickets in his last four matches. X Crone is another solid all-rounder for today's game.
Bowlers
C Stow
The top bowlers to choose for today's Dream11 team are C Stow and M Archer. Both bowlers can take many wickets at this venue. C Stow is in excellent form and is likely to take numerous wickets in today's match. He has taken eight wickets in the last five games. A Stockdale is another strong option for today match.
ASA vs MRA match captain and vice-captain choices
H Manenti
H Manenti is a key choice from Adelaide Strikers Academy, as the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batters. He will open the batting and bowl some overs in today's game. He has scored 92 runs and taken seven wickets in the last four matches.
C Stow
C Stow is one of the most important picks from the Melbourne Renegades Academy squad. He is in top form and can perform well again at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in great shape. He has scored 15 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for ASA vs MRA, 28th Match
H Manenti
O Peake
J Winter
M Harvey
J Lemire
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Match Expert Tips
Since the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is wise to select a team with this in mind. Choosing hard hitters or all-rounders as captain or vice-captain is the best way to maximize points and succeed in big leagues today match.
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Lemire
Batters: J Winter, J Brown, M Harvey, O Peake
All-rounders: A Nair, X Crone, J Wadia, H Manenti
Bowlers: M Archer, C Stow
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: H Nielsen
Batters: J Winter, J Brown, O Peake
All-rounders: X Crone, H Manenti
Bowlers: M Archer, C Stow, A Stockdale, L Bangs, C Thompson
