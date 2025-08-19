ASA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature the Adelaide Strikers Academy (ASA) against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin on Wednesday, August 20. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the ASA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Adelaide Strikers Academy has won one of their last two matches. They defeated Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets in their most recent game. Pakistan A, meanwhile, has won two of their last four matches. They lost their most recent match to the Chicago Kingsmen by 69 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

ASA vs PK-A Match Details

The 23rd match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ASA vs PK-A, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 20th August 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is a batting-friendly surface where batters find it easy to score runs. Pacers are more important than spinners at this venue. The last match played here was between the Chicago Kingsmen and Pakistan A, where a total of 343 runs were scored at the cost of 13 wickets.

ASA vs PK-A Form Guide

ASA - Won 1 of their last two matches

PK-A - Won 2 of their last four matches

ASA vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

ASA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Winter, Ryan King, Alex Ross (c), Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Tom O’Connell, Jerrassis Wadia, Hanno Jacobs, Tim Oakley, Aubrey Stockdale

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan ©, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz

ASA vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Nafay

K Nafay is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper choice for today's match. He is in excellent form and scoring heavily in nearly every domestic game. He has scored 63 runs in the last four matches. H Nielsen is another solid wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Samad

Y Khan and A Samad are the top batting choices for today's Dream11 team. A Samad is in great form and consistently scoring runs in domestic leagues. He scored 170 runs in the last four matches. J Winter is also a solid batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Manenti

S Masood and H Manenti are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both are key players for today's match. H Manenti will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. He scored 85 runs and took four wickets in the last two games. M Sadaqat is another strong all-rounder for today.

Bowlers

F Akram

The top bowlers selected for today's Dream11 team are F Akram and M Wasim. Both bowlers can take many wickets at this venue. F Akram is in excellent form and can take numerous wickets in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. H Jacobs is another strong bowler for today's match.

ASA vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

H Manenti

H Manenti is a key pick from Adelaide Strikers Academy because the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat at the top of the order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has scored 85 runs and taken four wickets in his last two games.

F Akram

F Akram is one of the most important picks from the Pakistan A squad. He is in top form and can perform well again at this venue. He will bowl his full quota of overs and is in great shape. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ASA vs PK-A, 23rd Match

A Samad

S Masood

H Manenti

M Wasim

F Akram

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay

Batters: A Samad, Y Khan, J Winter

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, S Masood, H Manenti

Bowlers: M Wasim, H Jacobs, A Stockdale, F Akram

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay

Batters: A Samad, Y Khan, J Winter

All-rounders: S Masood, H Manenti

Bowlers: M Wasim, H Jacobs, A Stockdale, F Akram, C Thompson

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

