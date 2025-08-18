ASA vs PSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see Adelaide Strikers Academy (ASA) squaring off against Perth Scorchers Academy (PSA) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ASA vs PSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Adelaide Strikers Academy lost their last match to Chicago Kingsmen by 18 runs. Perth Scorchers Academy, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Bangladesh A by five wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.

ASA vs PSA Match Details

The 16th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 19 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

ASA vs PSA, 16th Match

Date and Time: 19th August, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between NT Strike and the Australian Capital Territory, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ASA vs PSA Form Guide

ASA - Won 0 of their last 1 matches

Ad

PSA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ASA vs PSA Probable Playing XI

ASA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Winter, Ryan King, Alex Ross (c), Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Tom O’Connell, Jerrassis Wadia, Hanno Jacobs, Tim Oakley, Aubrey Stockdale

PSA Playing XI

No injury updates

Baxter Holt (wk), Jayden Goodwin, Teague Wyllie, Sam Fanning (c), Joel Curtis, Nick Hobson, Matthew Spoors, Corey Rocchiccioli, Albert Esterhuysen, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch

Ad

ASA vs PSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Curtis

J Curtis is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 75 runs in the last two matches. B Holt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

T Wyllie

J Winter and T Wyllie are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Wyllie is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 103 runs in the last three matches. M Harvey is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

H Manenti

M Spoors and H Manenti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Manenti will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 29 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. J Wadia is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Jackson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jacobs and B Jackson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Jackson is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. B Couch is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

ASA vs PSA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Manenti

H Manenti is one of the most crucial picks from Adelaide Strikers Academy, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 29 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

H Jacobs

H Jacobs is another crucial pick from the Adelaide Strikers Academy squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He took 3 wickets in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for ASA vs PSA, 16th Match

T Wyllie

H Manenti

H Jacobs

B Jackson

J Curtis

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis

Ad

Batters: J Winter, T Wyllie, M Harvey

All-rounders: H Manenti, M Spoors

Bowlers: B Jackson, B Couch, H Jacobs, A Esterhuysen, C Rocchiccioli

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis

Ad

Batters: J Winter, T Wyllie

All-rounders: H Manenti

Bowlers: B Jackson, B Couch, H Jacobs, A Esterhuysen, C Rocchiccioli, A Stockdale, T Oakley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️