ASA vs PSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see Adelaide Strikers Academy (ASA) squaring off against Perth Scorchers Academy (PSA) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ASA vs PSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Adelaide Strikers Academy lost their last match to Chicago Kingsmen by 18 runs. Perth Scorchers Academy, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Bangladesh A by five wickets.
Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.
ASA vs PSA Match Details
The 16th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 19 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ASA vs PSA, 16th Match
Date and Time: 19th August, 2025, 6:00 AM IST
Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin
Pitch Report
The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between NT Strike and the Australian Capital Territory, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.
ASA vs PSA Form Guide
ASA - Won 0 of their last 1 matches
PSA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
ASA vs PSA Probable Playing XI
ASA Playing XI
No injury updates
Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Winter, Ryan King, Alex Ross (c), Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Tom O’Connell, Jerrassis Wadia, Hanno Jacobs, Tim Oakley, Aubrey Stockdale
PSA Playing XI
No injury updates
Baxter Holt (wk), Jayden Goodwin, Teague Wyllie, Sam Fanning (c), Joel Curtis, Nick Hobson, Matthew Spoors, Corey Rocchiccioli, Albert Esterhuysen, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch
ASA vs PSA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Curtis
J Curtis is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 75 runs in the last two matches. B Holt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
T Wyllie
J Winter and T Wyllie are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Wyllie is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 103 runs in the last three matches. M Harvey is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
H Manenti
M Spoors and H Manenti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Manenti will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 29 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. J Wadia is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
B Jackson
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jacobs and B Jackson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Jackson is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. B Couch is another good bowler pick for today's match.
ASA vs PSA match captain and vice-captain choices
H Manenti
H Manenti is one of the most crucial picks from Adelaide Strikers Academy, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 29 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.
H Jacobs
H Jacobs is another crucial pick from the Adelaide Strikers Academy squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He took 3 wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for ASA vs PSA, 16th Match
T Wyllie
H Manenti
H Jacobs
B Jackson
J Curtis
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Curtis
Batters: J Winter, T Wyllie, M Harvey
All-rounders: H Manenti, M Spoors
Bowlers: B Jackson, B Couch, H Jacobs, A Esterhuysen, C Rocchiccioli
Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Perth Scorchers Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Curtis
Batters: J Winter, T Wyllie
All-rounders: H Manenti
Bowlers: B Jackson, B Couch, H Jacobs, A Esterhuysen, C Rocchiccioli, A Stockdale, T Oakley
