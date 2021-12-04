ASC vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 18

Assak CC (ASC) will lock horns with Soba Cricket Club (SBC) in the 18th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Assak CC have lost their first two MCA All Star T10 Bash matches and are currently fifth in the Group B points table. They lost their last outing against Tamco Warriors by seven wickets. Soba Cricket Club have also lost their first two fixtures and currently find themselves at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last MCA All Star T10 Bash match against Global Stars by 42 runs.

ASC vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

ASC XI

Mohamad Latif (C), Mohamad Wahab, Ahmad Salleh (WK), Muhammad Salihi, Muhammad Azmi, Muhammad Razkhi, Zaim Salleh, Amir Bedin, Mohamad Izzul, Roman Zakaria, Salman Zahari.

SBC XI

Mohd Saufii Salim (C), Syariz Amir, Mohd Hafiz Aslam (WK), Azrin Ahmad, Mohd Adlan Adan, Amirul Ehsan, Norshahrizat Nordin, Norshahrizat Nordin, Ahmad Sabri Idris, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Mohd Muazzam.

Match Details

ASC vs SBC, Match 18, MCA All Star T10 Bash

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last six matches played at the venue is 83 runs.

Today’s ASC vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ahmad Salleh: Salleh has scored only 17 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in two MCA All Star T10 Bash matches. But he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Azrin Ahmad: Ahmad is a quality batter who is yet to bat this season. He can provide you with some valuable points in the upcoming match.

Zaim Salleh: Salleh failed to perform with the bat in the only MCA All Star T10 Bash match, scoring six runs at a strike rate of 42.86. He is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team on Saturday

All-rounders

Roman Zakaria: Zakaria has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 88.00 while also picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Muhammad Azmi: Azmi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the MCA All Star T10 Bash, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 and scoring nine runs as well.

Bowlers

Amir Bedin: Bedin has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.00 in the two MCA All Star T10 Bash matches he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muhammad Iqbal Azan: Iqbal is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ASC vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

Amir Bedin (ASC) - 37 points

Azrin Ahmad (SBC) - 27 points

Mohd Muazzam (SBC) - 24 points

Roman Zakaria (ASC) - 19 points

Mohd Hafiz Aslam (SBC) - 18 points

Important Stats for ASC vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

Roman Zakaria: 22 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 88.00 and ER - 7.00

Salman Zahari: 14 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 82.35 and ER - 9.00

Muhammad Azmi: 9 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 69.23 and ER - 3.25

Norshahrizat Nordin: 22 runs in 1 match; SR - 146.67

Mohd Muazzam: 19 runs in 1 match; SR - 135.71

ASC vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA All Star T10 Bash)

ASC vs SBC Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahmad Salleh, Ahmad Sabri Idris, Azrin Ahmad, Zaim Salleh, Mohd Saufii Salim, Muhammad Azmi, Roman Zakaria, Salman Zahari, Syariz Amir, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Amir Bedin.

Captain: Roman Zakaria. Vice-captain: Mohd Saufii Salim.

ASC vs SBC Dream11 Prediction - MCA All Star T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahmad Salleh, Ahmad Sabri Idris, Azrin Ahmad, Zaim Salleh, Mohd Muazzam, Muhammad Azmi, Roman Zakaria, Norshahrizat Nordin, Syariz Amir, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Amir Bedin.

Captain: Muhammad Azmi. Vice-captain: Roman Zakaria.

Edited by Samya Majumdar